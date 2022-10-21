We may not yet have seen the bottom in the stock market, but there are still opportunities at these levels to buy stocks that are available at big discounts to where they were trading a year or so ago. As I have said in the past, history suggests that the Fed’s reliance on backward-looking data will cause them to reverse policy a little late this time, just as it did when they started to tighten. As that becomes clear, we may yet see another leg down, but even if there is a recession, it will probably be fairly mild, and stocks that already down by percentages typical of a recessionary environment are worth looking at. They have the worst priced in and if there is anything to be positive about, have limited downside and big upside.

3 HOURS AGO