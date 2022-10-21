Read full article on original website
Notable Friday Option Activity: DG, FSLR, C
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 8,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 824,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Why Trading Is Essential for Crypto
A disclosure: I have always thought that the price of crypto assets is their least interesting feature. By now any traders reading this are probably howling in disgust, and I don’t disagree with that reaction – my point is that crypto is about so much more than “alpha.” Nevertheless, I acknowledge that trading is a key factor in the industry’s growth, and deserves more respect than my glib comments might imply.
Scholastic Board Authorizes Repurchase Of Up To $75 Mln Of Common Stock - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of up to $75 million of common stock through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer, at an anticipated cash purchase price per share of not less than $35.00 per share and not more than $40.00 per share, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The company plans to commence the offer on October 25, 2022, with expiration of the offer scheduled for November 22, 2022.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Is It Time To Consider Buying Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Kirkland's’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Syncona To Buy Applied Genetic Technologies
(RTTNews) - Syncona Limited (SYNC.L) agreed to buy Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC), through a tender offer, for about $23.5 million ($0.34 per share) in cash at the closing of the transaction plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0 million (up to $0.73 per share) pursuant to contingent value rights or CVRs.
Here's Why Salesforce Stock Surged Last Week
Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) jumped 12.6% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are intrigued by the potential for activist investor Starboard Value to improve returns for shareholders. So what. Following a roughly 40% decline in the software giant's stock price in 2022, Starboard...
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The words "cheap" and "tech stocks" don't often go together in the same sentence. The tech sector is known for being pricey as it's a high-growth industry, and many stocks, especially in the software sector, aren't even profitable. However, that doesn't mean you can't find value plays in the sectors. You just have to know where to look.
How to Maximize Your Retirement Savings Amid a Volatile and Bearish Stock Market
Stock market investors have been getting a double dose of horror ahead of Halloween, with stocks making wild and volatile swings even as they remain in bear territory. Consider the session of Oct. 13, 2022. As Markets Insider reported, the S&P 500 hit a 52-week low in intraday trading, swung more than 5% during the session, and closed up by 2.6%.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Recession fears have sent the S&P 500 tumbling into a bear market this year, erasing more than $8 trillion in wealth. The broad-based index is currently 22% off its high, but many stocks have slipped much farther. For instance, Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are down 58% and 56%, respectively.
Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) hasn't defied this year's bear market. In fact, the leader in robotic surgery has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Intuitive has dropped almost 40% while the benchmark index has declined 21%. Why the pessimism about this innovative growth stock? The pandemic pushed hospitals to focus on...
What Awaits Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) This Earnings Season?
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT is likely to see a top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results on Oct 26 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $343 million, indicating an improvement of 9.7% from the year-ago figure. The Zacks...
Avnet (AVT) to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Consider
Avnet AVT is slated to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, after the market close. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.4%. Avnet estimates fiscal first-quarter revenues in the range of $6.2-$6.5 billion (mid-point...
Is the Stock Market Open on Thanksgiving 2022?
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on November 24, 2022. But how does Thanksgiving affect the stock markets?. Thanksgiving is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. The following day, the stock market hours are also affected, with an early closing at 1 pm on Black Friday.
Philips Posts Q3 Loss, Warns On Q4 Sales; Cuts Around 4,000 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Shares of Philips Electronics NV were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Amsterdam as well as in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the Dutch consumer electronics giant reported a loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, with weak orders. Looking ahead...
Principal Financial (PFG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 11.61%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial third-quarter results are likely to reflect higher variable investment income, higher...
European Shares Mixed As Investors React To Weak PMI Reports
(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Monday amid hopes for a Fed pause in policy tightening. In economic releases, economic activity for the Eurozone dropped further in October into recessionary territory, a survey showed earlier, with the S&P Global Composite PMI falling to 47.1, from 48.1 in September.
What Warren Buffett Said 20 Years Ago Still Holds True With the Market Down 23% Again
The S&P 500 is down 22% year to date, as of this writing -- one of the worst one-year performances in many investors' lifetimes. Returns in 2008 were worse, with stocks dropping 38% that year. But returns in 2022 are on par with 2002, which was the second-worst year for stocks in the last 47 years.
Medtronic (MDT): Growing by Subtraction
We may not yet have seen the bottom in the stock market, but there are still opportunities at these levels to buy stocks that are available at big discounts to where they were trading a year or so ago. As I have said in the past, history suggests that the Fed’s reliance on backward-looking data will cause them to reverse policy a little late this time, just as it did when they started to tighten. As that becomes clear, we may yet see another leg down, but even if there is a recession, it will probably be fairly mild, and stocks that already down by percentages typical of a recessionary environment are worth looking at. They have the worst priced in and if there is anything to be positive about, have limited downside and big upside.
What's in the Offing for Tyler (TYL) This Earnings Season?
Tyler Technologies TYL is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.87 per share, down approximately 7% from the year-ago quarter. Further, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $466.5 million, calling for a 1.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.
