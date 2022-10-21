Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
In Style
Taylor Swift Officially Addressed Those Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors on Her New Album 'Midnights'
Weeks after calling out the "weird rumors" that surround her and Joe Alwyn's relationship, Taylor Swift is officially addressing one piece of gossip in particular on her new album Midnights. On the opening track of her 10th studio album, "Lavender Haze," Swift sings about the engagement buzz that has followed...
You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing
Watch: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Have New Song on Midnights: DETAILS. Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. The superstar singer, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed walking around the Big Apple on Oct. 17, just days before Taylor drops her 10th studio album Midnights.
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift chose October 21 to drop ‘Midnights,’ according to an astrologer
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," came out on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Swift is a singer known for her deliberate approach to, well, everything — be it the styling of her albums or song lyrics. The release date of "Midnights" might have a meaning of its own. According...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album is out. So, what's the verdict?
"Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, is a move away from folk-rock back to mainstream pop.
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
Allure
Naturally, Taylor Swift Has a Midnights Manicure — and She Did It Herself
More proof that nobody does an album launch quite like Taylor. When it comes to a new album rollout cycle, no one does it quite like Taylor Swift. The musician just dropped her latest studio album, Midnights, and of course she got a manicure to match. Swift prepped for the album's midnight release with themed nail art and shared the look on her Instagram Stories a few days before the drop so fans could replicate it at home if they just couldn't wait for the album.
Elle
Taylor Swift's 'Sweet Nothing' Lyrics Paint a Picture of Her Life With Joe Alwyn
The gentle simplicity of Taylor Swift’s “Sweet Nothing,” the penultimate track on her 13-song Midnights album, might be divisive amongst fans for its quiet approach. But it seems well-equipped to capture the dynamic between Swift and the song’s co-writer: Swift’s partner of six years, Joe Alwyn.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
CNET
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift's newly released album, Midnights, has already broken a Spotify record: It's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service. Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21. Over on Apple Music, Swift's new...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is here: Listen now as fans pick their favorite tracks
It was an exciting and long night for Swifties as they stayed up late to meet Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights. Listen to Taylor Swift Radio and more on the free Audacy app. Taylor made the late-night well-worth fan’s while by not only delivering what many are...
Daily Beast
Taylor Swift’s Brutal John Mayer Diss Track Has Fans Shook: Her ‘Darkest Song’ Ever
Taylor Swift broke the internet—and Spotify—when she released her highly anticipated tenth studio album Midnights on Friday, Oct. 21. And over the last 24 hours, fans have spent every moment dissecting each track as they hunt for Easter eggs to gain more insight into the woman behind the mic.
Comments / 0