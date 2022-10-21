ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch

The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
TODAY.com

Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
Allure

Naturally, Taylor Swift Has a Midnights Manicure — and She Did It Herself

More proof that nobody does an album launch quite like Taylor. When it comes to a new album rollout cycle, no one does it quite like Taylor Swift. The musician just dropped her latest studio album, Midnights, and of course she got a manicure to match. Swift prepped for the album's midnight release with themed nail art and shared the look on her Instagram Stories a few days before the drop so fans could replicate it at home if they just couldn't wait for the album.
Elle

Taylor Swift's 'Sweet Nothing' Lyrics Paint a Picture of Her Life With Joe Alwyn

The gentle simplicity of Taylor Swift’s “Sweet Nothing,” the penultimate track on her 13-song Midnights album, might be divisive amongst fans for its quiet approach. But it seems well-equipped to capture the dynamic between Swift and the song’s co-writer: Swift’s partner of six years, Joe Alwyn.
CNET

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Album Already Breaks Spotify Record

Taylor Swift's newly released album, Midnights, has already broken a Spotify record: It's the most-streamed album in a single day for the music streaming service. Spotify tweeted the news just after 6 p.m. ET after the album's release at midnight ET on Oct. 21. Over on Apple Music, Swift's new...

