The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From 6-2 Win Over the Red Wings
After getting run out of the Prudential Center by the Washington Capitals on Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded in a big way by defeating the Red Wings 6-2 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night. They got bounce-back performances from more than a few players and a much-needed quality start from Vitek Vanecek. Here are five takeaways as the Devils prepare to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
The Hockey Writers
Can the Flyers’ Carter Hart Maintain His Hot Start to the Season?
While the city of Philadelphia’s been greasing telephone poles in preparation for the Phillies’ Fall Classic appearance, the Flyers’ pleasantly surprising 4-2-0 start to the season has flown under the radar. Though it’s still rather unlikely the city has to worry about their telephone poles for a Flyers’ Stanley Cup run this spring, Carter Hart may single-handedly keep them in the wild-card conversation if he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at between the pipes thus far.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Look to Turn Road-Trip Around After Win in Montréal
The Minnesota Wild’s game against the Montréal Canadiens on Tuesday, Oct. 26 followed the same up-and-down pattern as most of their games this season, but this time they started with the lead. However, it wouldn’t be a Wild game without them giving up the lead, the difference in this one was they held onto it a tad longer than they normally do. The Wild got an early goal in the first and kept it until the beginning of the second when the Canadiens found a way back.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Second Week of the Season
The San Jose Sharks have been off to a rough start this season. The team could not find footing to save their lives in their first five games. Then, even when they could pull their act together, they could never hold it together long enough to secure a win, even against teams set to tank, such as the Chicago Blackhawks. It indeed seemed like the Sharks could be approaching rock bottom rapidly. However, in their second week, they finally managed to pull off their first win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 21.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
Sharks: 5 Key Observations From a Rollercoaster Road Trip
Progress was the theme of an up-and-down road trip for the San Jose Sharks after taking two of four on their East Coast swing. Among the all-too-familiar deficiencies emerged some positive indications that the new coaching systems are slowly but surely taking hold. As I’ve stated before, the first ten games could prove to be a prolonged preseason in light of the Sharks’ stunted camp.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canucks, Islanders, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrik Laine is set to return for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, the Colorado Avalanche are said to be a team that will be looking to add one of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The Vancouver Canucks...
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Cap Space Allows for Stanley Cup Runs Next 2 Seasons
The Calgary Flames have built a strong team this season and have also started the season well. After a big shift in star personnel, they are off and running looking to compete for the Stanley Cup. Many of the contracts on the team are set to expire in two years, so even though the Cup window may stay open for longer, the team likely won’t get a better chance to win than this season and next.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Face Season-Defining Stretch
It’s not uncommon for a team to be figuring out its identity seven games into a season. This is especially true for a team with as much turnover as the Columbus Blue Jackets have had over the past few seasons. Still, the Blue Jackets are at the first defining moment of the 2022-23 season, and the next three games could determine what direction the team is headed in.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Mailbag: Goalies, Playoffs & Finding Chemistry
Well, we haven’t had one of these in quite some time and while we only two weeks into the new season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their fanbase swirling in a mixture of emotion already. Losses to the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens, injuries piling up and all of a sudden the storylines to this season have accumulated into a list that many don’t know what to do with.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 10/24/22
After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 22, the St. Louis Blues (3-0-0) are the NHL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Torey Krug (1) opened the scoring at 5:04 in the first period with a power-play (PP) goal to make it 1-0. Neither team scored again until the third period when Justin Faulk (3) sailed a 200-foot shot into the Oilers’ empty net with just 1:02 remaining to seal the game. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the shutout, improving his save percentage (SV%) to .940 and his goals-against average (GAA) to 1.65. The team collectively held both McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to five total shots.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 10/24/22
The New Jersey Devils are riding a hot streak, and they hope to continue that momentum as they host the Washington Capitals in their fourth home game of the season at 7:00. This is the first game at Prudential Center against a Metropolitan Division opponent, and the first of four meetings between the Devils and Capitals. New Jersey is on a three-game winning streak, and if they pull off the victory against Alex Ovechkin and company, it will be the first time the team has won four in a row since 2018-19.
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down the Red Wings’ Red Hot Power Play
Derek Lalonde and his coaching staff have implemented several new strategies since joining the Detroit Red Wings. One of which is their approach to the power play. After only converting on 16.3 percent of their chances last season, Detroit’s new-and-improved power play has scored at a 23.8 percent clip through five games.
The Hockey Writers
Beer League Chronicle: In Search of a Goal, the Finale
In previous editions of this column, I introduced readers to my brief career as a beer league hockey player. To catch you up in three short paragraphs:. I’m entering my fourth season of adult league hockey in suburban Denver. I’m the captain of a team called Blucifer’s Devils (the B’Devils for short) in my local rink’s D3 league, which is the lowest level of play they offer. In the more than 60 games I’ve played with the B’Devils to this point, I have not scored a single goal. None. Nada. Nothing.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Goaltending Rotation in 2022-23 & Beyond
Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov were among the best goaltending tandems in the league in 2021-22, with 52 games started by Sorokin and 29 by Varlamov. The team gave up the seventh-fewest goals in the league despite a myriad of injuries to the blue line and was the only reason the Islanders put together a run in the second half of the season. Last season was the first year in the Lou Lamoriello-Barry Trotz era that there was a clear number-one goalie and after just a handful of games under Lane Lambert, it appears it will be the same this year.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Weekly: Questions Arise Amid Early Losing Streak
As it stands right now, the New York Islanders are in the basement of the Eastern Conference six games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season. At 2-4-0, it’s been a difficult start for the Islanders, who had high expectations for themselves, as did many fans and those in the media. With a lineup in flux and mixed-bag performances game to game as well as up and down the roster, it may be some time before we see what this team is truly made of. And while it’s not all doom and gloom, it isn’t not looking good for the Islanders as they head into a difficult stretch of the schedule.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Season Could Sour Quickly if Halak Keeps Struggling
The New York Rangers’ most important player was hit in the mask with a puck during practice Monday. After leaning over momentarily in pain, star goaltender Igor Shesterkin slammed his stick against the glass, an act that brought mostly relief from his team as he expressed frustration rather than any indication he was hurt.
