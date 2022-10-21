It’s mid-October and we’re officially cracking the 2022-23 NHL season wide open. As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes in their fifth game, the Calgary Flames have one of the toughest schedules amongst teams this month; they started the season with a game against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche followed by a Battle of Alberta showdown in hostile Edmonton Oilers territory, and the Vegas Golden Knights back at home. The Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Oilers visit the Scotiabank Saddledome to round out the month. The team is of course getting used to a massive roster overhaul, seeing superstars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk leave town with Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Mackenzie Weegar, among others, suiting up in Flames red, white, and yellow for the first time.

