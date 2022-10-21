Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?. Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s...
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Calgary Flames were expected to be one of the league’s best teams. In fact, they have been considered by many to be Stanley Cup contenders, and through their first five games of the regular season, they look the part. New additions to the...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Rookie Defensemen Make Edmundson Expendable
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, the Montreal Canadiens had serious question marks throughout their blue line. The inexperienced rookie defensemen were seen as the biggest weakness on the roster, especially as there were few veterans at management’s disposal. The expectation was that head coach Martin St....
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sebastian Cossa Dives Into His Professional Career
Hockey season is underway and Sebastian Cossa is ready for his first season down in the United States. Transitioning from playing juniors in the Western Hockey League (WHL) to professional leagues such as the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL is a big jump to make. Although this is a big change, he is ready to make a splash at the next level.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Hot Start, Buchnevich, Reverse Retro & More
The St. Louis Blues began a three-game road trip last week that ends on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. They have also continued to find success despite a key injury. This team has looked great throughout its first three games. Despite playing fewer games than the rest of the league, the Blues have found a way to take care of a business.
The Hockey Writers
Predators Struggling For Answers After 5 Straight Losses
The Nashville Predators have struggled since returning from their wins over the San Jose Sharks at the NHL Global Series. After losing to the Philadelphia Flyers last Saturday (Oct. 15), the Predators have lost five straight games. Part of the issue is not that they lost, but how they lost games that has many concerned. They are now searching for answers to turn things around.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Roundtable: Robertson, Simmonds & Reverse Retros
Welcome back to the second edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Roundtable. In the past week, we’ve had both the highest highs and the lowest lows of the young season to discuss. There were negatives, such as the team’s embarrassing 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, and the comments that followed from Sheldon Keefe and Mitch Marner.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Prospect Report: Mukhamadullin, Daws, Clarke & More
The New Jersey Devils have won three games in a row after dropping their first two of the season in disappointing fashion. They lead the NHL in expected goals for percentage, which compares a team’s expected goals for with expected goals against, and are second in shots on goal per game through their first five games. The Devils are finally in a nice groove and so are some of their top prospects.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds Proved He 'Still Has Juice In The Tank' in Win Against Jets
WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they needed reinforcements when they brought Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford back into their lineup. What they got was a spark and a reminder of what they knew they always had. Simmonds and Clifford both assisted on David Kampf's game-winning goal as...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Offensive Numbers Show Plenty of Promise
You may look at the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2-0 record and their goal totals and think, “well, that doesn’t look like a particularly threatening offensive team.” But sometimes, looks can be deceiving. While they may not be lighting the lamp to the fullest extent, they’ve shown the potential of a budding offense with high scoring upside.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers Not Playing Up to Potential…Yet
After the first five games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers are off to a below-average start. Going into the final week of October, they are 2-3 and currently sit in 5th place in the Pacific Division. In previous seasons, a 2-3 record wouldn’t be considered too bad, but not anymore.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Offence Clicks, Forsberg Shines & More
Welcome to the second edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. This series will be published each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Ottawa Senators were perfect in the second week of the season, improving...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders 3-2 Loss to Panthers – 10/23/22
The New York Islanders lost their second game in as many days and with another tough defeat nonetheless. Suddenly, they are on the ropes and watching a promising season slowly slip away. The 3-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers was the second loss in the Florida road trip, the third loss in a row, and most importantly, gives them a 2-4 record through six games.
FOX Sports
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Missing Influence of Bobrovsky & Tortorella
Saturday night at Nationwide Arena proved to be the same old horror movie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a much better first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins did what they always seem to do to the Blue Jackets: win and win going away. The Blue Jackets built a 2-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Canucks’ Home Opener Loss to the Sabres
Frustration, anger, disappointment, and embarrassment. Four words that best describe the Vancouver Canucks home opener as they fall 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres for their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Once again, the team collapsed in the third period, which led to “sell the team” chants, booing, and...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kessel, Engvall & Aston-Reese
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Vegas Golden Knights on the road. New Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy had the team off to a 4-1 regular-season’s start until the defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche rolled into town and beat them on Saturday by a score of 3-2.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ First Few Games Show Immense Promise
It’s mid-October and we’re officially cracking the 2022-23 NHL season wide open. As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes in their fifth game, the Calgary Flames have one of the toughest schedules amongst teams this month; they started the season with a game against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche followed by a Battle of Alberta showdown in hostile Edmonton Oilers territory, and the Vegas Golden Knights back at home. The Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Oilers visit the Scotiabank Saddledome to round out the month. The team is of course getting used to a massive roster overhaul, seeing superstars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk leave town with Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and Mackenzie Weegar, among others, suiting up in Flames red, white, and yellow for the first time.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Kampf, Tavares & Simmonds
The Toronto Maple Leafs now have four wins on the season after beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 last night. It was a rough game, but the Maple Leafs seemed to have circulated a memo – stick up for your teammates. It was a different team than we’re used to seeing.
Comments / 0