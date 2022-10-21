Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Daily Californian
Berkeley or Cal? Campus launches $100K task force to find out
The University of California’s campus in Berkeley is referred to by many names, including UC Berkeley, Berkeley, California and Cal. But a new task force is considering changes to the longstanding ways to identify the campus. The Berkeley/Cal Identity Task Force will review current naming practices and present its...
Daily Californian
What does climate change mean for Lake Tahoe’s winter sports?
As we are approaching winter sports season in California, many outdoor enthusiasts have already begun to notice the changing conditions of the snow and shortened seasons at their favorite ski resorts. For skiers and snowboarders alike, when December rolls around it means that you can take off a few extra days and go to the mountains to enjoy a weekend of winter recreation with friends and family. For those who go to UC Berkeley, our proximity to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevadas is a major selling point.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley study finds age of Yosemite Valley
A recent study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers revealed that Yosemite Valley originated between five to 10 million years ago. Before this research, there have only been assumptions about when Yosemite Valley had officially formed, according to Kurt Cuffey, campus professor of geography. “The study was conducted because Yosemite Valley...
Daily Californian
Solo date ideas in Berkeley
With the holidays coming up, couples may be looking forward to going on cute dates with the ones they love. For the single people out there, though, there are still plenty of things you can do alone while having a great time. Here are some of the best solo date ideas in Berkeley, which are sure to get you exploring the area and having fun on your own!
Daily Californian
'Fearless and competent': Terry Wiley runs for Alameda County district attorney
Terry Wiley, current chief assistant district attorney in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, is running to lead the office in this upcoming election. If elected, Wiley would serve as the first Black district attorney in county history. Having spent 32 years in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office,...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley professor Mahasin Mujahid to be head of campus epidemiology division
Campus epidemiology associate professor Mahasin Mujahid was appointed as the head of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health’s division of epidemiology, making her the first Black woman to hold the position. Mujahid served as the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Health and the co-director of the Master of City...
Daily Californian
'Heart of the party': Black Panther women discuss new book at Graduate School of Journalism
Ericka Huggins, Judy Juanita and Madalynn Rucker, prominent women of Oakland’s Black Panther Party chapter, visited UC Berkeley Oct. 19 to discuss Huggins’ book “Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party.”. The book, which was photographed by Stephen Shames, follows the women of the party through...
Daily Californian
How to eat out in Berkeley for under $15 a day
As the start of this endeavor, I wasn’t entirely sure that this would be entirely possible. I mean, it’s hard enough to find a good day’s worth of food for under $15, let alone three. But through the combined experiences of my friends and my frugal nature, I’ve managed to compile three full day’s worth of meals for under $15 (before tax and tip, sorry).
Daily Californian
Alameda County Transportation Commission hosts Clean Fuel Summit
The Alameda County Transportation Commission, or CTC, hosted its first Clean Fuel Summit on Thursday, bringing together county, state and federal transportation leaders. The two-hour virtual event included two panels, with the goal of highlighting progress already being made in zero-emission transportation and future opportunities to advance clean fuel. “The...
