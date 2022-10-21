Coffeyville Community College picks up the shutout victory over Georgia Christian Institute 59-0. GCI fought the wind in the first quarter setting up good field position for CCC and they were able to capitalize scoring on their first four possessions leading 24-0 early in the second quarter. Red Ravens QB Isaiah Velez's day would end early after those first four scores finishing 6 for 8 with 39 yards and a passing touchdown. CCC used the wind to their advantage in the second quarter recovering back-to-back kickoffs after scoring touchdowns. The Red Ravens would lead 45-0 at the half holding GCI to -43 yards of offense in the first half.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO