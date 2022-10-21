Read full article on original website
Stack at Power Plant to be Painted
The large smokestack at the Coffeyville Municipal Light and Power Plant will eventually get a new coat of paint. The Coffeyville City Commission gave approval for an internal and external drone inspection to take a look at the condition of the stack and recommend any repairs if needed. Electric Generation Superintendent Tony Lawson explains the process.
The Independence Historical Museum & Art Center Announces Goal
The Independence Historical Museum & Art Center (IHMAC) held an event to raise awareness, solicit pre-funding money, and seed the fundraising goal of $500,000. The IHMAC Forever campaign kick-off hosted 60 people representing 7 local businesses and they pledged $97,000, with IHMAC board members adding another $19,245 in pledges. Ray...
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Fredonia Business Wins Governor's Award of Excellence
A local businessman is the winner of the 2022 Governor's Award of Excellence in the Under 30 Entrepreneur and Businessperson category. Akul A Patel with A-1 Computers in Fredonia saw a need for a computer repair business and started very small. A-1 Computers and Patel were recognized by the Governor...
Coffeyville PD Extra Vigilant Regarding Seat Belt Use
The Coffeyville Police Department has announced via their Facebook page that they will be extra vigilant when patrolling, especially around schools this week in hopes that everyone in every vehicle wears seat belts. This week is Seat Belt Enforcement Week and the CPD says that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.
New Position opening in the County office
A new position is opening up in the Montgomery County Commissioner's office, it was announced at the weekly commissioner meeting on Monday. The county will be searching for a new Financial Officer in Montgomery County to help with the balancing and maintaining of the total budget. A few of the...
Students Allegedly Caught With Illegal Narcotics Arrested
Two minor students at Independence High School were arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia. Late last week officers with the Independence Police department were dispatched to the high school as two minor students were allegedly caught with illegal narcotics. Arrest reports have been sent to the county attorney’s office for review and charges are to be filed.
CCC Rolls Past GCI
Coffeyville Community College picks up the shutout victory over Georgia Christian Institute 59-0. GCI fought the wind in the first quarter setting up good field position for CCC and they were able to capitalize scoring on their first four possessions leading 24-0 early in the second quarter. Red Ravens QB Isaiah Velez's day would end early after those first four scores finishing 6 for 8 with 39 yards and a passing touchdown. CCC used the wind to their advantage in the second quarter recovering back-to-back kickoffs after scoring touchdowns. The Red Ravens would lead 45-0 at the half holding GCI to -43 yards of offense in the first half.
