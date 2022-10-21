Academic careers are an important aspect of higher education policy and practice. A high-quality academic workforce – spanning both teaching and research positions – provides major inputs into relevant research publications and top-notch teaching practices. But it is also costly. As a result, the overall success of a higher education system depends to a great extent on well-selected and motivated academics, benefitting from attractive academic career opportunities, research environments, and efficient human resources (HR) policies.

7 HOURS AGO