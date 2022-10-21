Read full article on original website
Constance Hall/Facebook This article originally appeared on 08.27.18 It's the 21st century, and as a civilization, we've come a long way. No, there are no flying cars (yet), but we all carry tiny supercomputers in our pockets, can own drones, and can argue with strangers from all around the world as long as they have internet access. And yet women are still having to ask their partners to help out around the house. What gives?
“Great news! No one died AND it actually smells pretty decent in there now (shocked face emoji),” I texted my husband. It was too early to be swimming in poop. But, thank goodness we made it through!. Let’s back up just a bit…. After an evening of family...
Listening to the radio while taking my kids to school earlier this week, I heard an update on the latest in the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis saga: they’d issued a joint statement in the wake of their former nanny’s blockbuster interview with the Daily Mail, in which she alleged (among other things) that Wilde cheated on Sudeikis. The former couple presented a united front denying all allegations.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I had no idea many millennials...
On Good Things Utah this morning – Watching your children run gleefully from door to door on Halloween, accumulating piles of candy and occasionally snacking on their loot, may have you convinced that they’re experiencing a “sugar high.” This was probably a phrase you heard your own parents or other adults throw around whenever kids were full of sweets and being loud and acting — well, like kids. For decades, parents have pinned their kids’ wild behavior on sweet treats. But while the concept of a “sugar high” is common, there’s no scientific evidence that eating sugar, even in large amounts, actually impacts children’s behavior. “This myth is really persistent,” Dr. Janine Zee-Cheng, a pediatrician practicing in Indiana, told HuffPost. While there has been some research suggesting a link between sugar and kids’ behavior, such as this 1995 study that showed kids’ adrenaline levels rose more than adults’ did after eating sugar, other studies have not replicated these findings. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.paprclips.com/article-source/2115605/can-my-kid-get-a-sugar-high-from-too-much-candy.html.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Courtney has three kids under the age of five, and all of them were born within the last five years. This means she went through pregnancies and infancies during the pandemic. She isolated herself from pretty much everyone for years because of this, and after a while she became very lonely and wanting for company.
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Even though money was tight, my...
If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.
A mother has been slammed on Mumsnet for suggesting her ex's new wife should look after their children so she can work.
I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/helping-your-5-year-old-cope-with-a-bad-dream/. Most children will have at least one bad dream or nightmare during their childhood, and it can be painful as parents to see your child go through that. Here are some ways to help your 5-year-old child cope with their bad dreams. To best help, it...
MUMS and dads have revealed their parenting tricks to sneak in a bit of peace and quiet. More than six in 10 parents have hidden in a bathroom to steal a couple of minutes of peace and quiet away from the kids. The research of 1,000 mums and dads found...
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. In the months before the birth of my first child just over a year ago, I often lay awake...
We were tired and desperate. Our child couldn’t (or was it wouldn’t?) sleep. We had tried absolutely everything under the sun to help them — and us — get a good night’s rest, to no avail. Being the crunchy-ish mom that I am, we started...
Children rarely want to go to bed. No matter the age, it seems children would rather do anything else than wind down and go to sleep. The only people who dread bedtime more than kids are their parents. Most parents try countless ways to make bedtime smoother and still it’s not easy.
On the back of the Duchess of Sussex’s comments to Variety magazine about the Queen and how wonderful she was, I started getting cross. It’s not that she was saying anything controversial – just about everybody would probably agree with her sentiments. Nor do I have strong feelings about Meghan. But I found myself being triggered by this apparent need to say something about everything. My irritated inner voice was saying: “Why can’t she just shut up?”
Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
