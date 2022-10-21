ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sedona Red Rock News

Band Chicago celebrates 55 years with documentary film

The band Chicago performed on stage at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on March 14, 2020. It was the last day of their third residency in the town that never sleeps. As they took their bow in front of the audience, they had no idea it would be their last.
LAS VEGAS, NV
classicchicagomagazine.com

Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
travelweekly.com

It's game on as Bally's arcade debuts

Bally's Las Vegas, transitioning into Horseshoe Las Vegas, opened a 7,000-square-foot arcade just off the casino floor. The arcade, in what was the sports book, houses more than 80 games, including classics such as Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and the Big One Extreme claw machine. Additional interactive gaming and virtual reality games are also available.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

S Bar is Las Vegas' newest after-hours hot spot

Sbe, the team behind S Bar, has partnered with In The Moment Hospitality to produce Late Affair, which previews Oct. 29 and will feature House of Leaves. Shows begin at 11 p.m. each Saturday until close, with the headliner going on between 3:30-4 a.m. Mandalay Bay, 702.632.7707.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
963kklz.com

New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson

There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
HENDERSON, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas

When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Kefauver Day | Free Admission for Nevada Residents

Annually, The Mob Museum commemorates the historic Kefauver Committee hearings held in the Museum’s courtroom on November 15, 1950. The Kefauver Day celebration began as a desire to further our mission by educating the public and opening our doors to the community, ensuring accessibility and reach. Museum admission is free for Nevada residents and buy-one-get-one for non-residents on Kefauver Day. This event continues to underscore our Core Value of Commitment to Community as we endeavor to provide a world-class museum experience to residents who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Earth, Wind & Fire brings its signature groove to the Las Vegas Strip

Do you remember the 21st day of September? Then you like Earth Wind & Fire, and if you’re in the know you’re looking forward to the band’s return to its residency on the Strip for seven dates of soul and funk celebration. With Philip Bailey, Ralph Johnson and Verdine White at the helm after more than 50 years of expressing passion and positivity through the power of music, Earth, Wind & Fire remains a formidable force in the live music industry a decade after founder Maurice White left his earthly existence.
LAS VEGAS, NV

