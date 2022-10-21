Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
johnnyjet.com
Tracing Our Family Roots All the Way Back to the Mayflower and Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts
Lori Mayfield is the writer of globetrottermom.com. By day she’s a freelance advertising copywriter. By night, and any chance she can get away, she’s a freelance travel writer. She’s published in The Los Angeles Times, The Dallas Morning News, Shape, Women’s Health & Fitness, Dallas Child, and divinecaroline.com and her story, “Scared Shitless on Safari” was Editor’s Choice in the best-selling anthology "Sand in My Bra & Other Misadventures: Funny Women Write from the Road." Lori and her 15-year-old son, Ames, live in Austin. You can email her at [email protected]
Connecticut ‘lacks grit’; go to Massachusetts instead, travel writer says
A travel writer who has been to all 50 states has a few suggestions on where to go — or not to go — on your next trip. Katherine Parker-Magyar, a freelance travel writer, stated although there’s “no bad state to visit” in an article for Yahoo, there are a few that are overhyped — including Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Congressman Neal tours Cobble Mountain Reservoir in Springfield
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission marked 'Imagine A Day Without Water' with a look at the Cobble Mountain reservoir.
Plymouth and Barnstable state senator candidates talk housing, economic development, Question 4
The Nov. 8 election is fast approaching as incumbent Sen. Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, faces Republican challenger Kari MacRae of Bourne for the Plymouth and Barnstable state Senate seat. The Plymouth and Barnstable district was historically made up of the towns Bourne, Falmouth, Kingston, Pembroke, Sandwich and Plymouth, but due to...
Comments / 0