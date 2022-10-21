Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
In-state QB excited to experience 'the highest level of college football' at Clemson this weekend
A Palmetto State quarterback will be making the trip up from the lower part of the state to visit Clemson for its latest top 25 matchup versus Syracuse in Death Valley this weekend. 2026 standout (...)
ESPN analyst thinks 'little ole Clemson' will be fine making CFP
The talk of which teams will make the College Football Playoff is a hot topic as we approach the first CFP rankings in early November. College Football Live discussed the Tigers' chances of making the CFP (...)
Updated college football rankings: Should Clemson drop after near upset vs Syracuse?
Clemson needed a second-half comeback to stave off a Syracuse upset but will the Tigers drop in the next college football rankings after the close call?. Going into halftime, the Clemson Tigers were firmly on upset alert. Riding a 37-game home winning streak into Week 8, the Syracuse Orange had Dabo Swinney’s team hurt and on the ropes as they led 21-10.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Syracuse
ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between No. 5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. 14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and (...)
Which bowl game ESPN has UNC football playing in
With a 6-1 record through the first 8 weeks of the season, the UNC football program is bowl eligible. However, Mack Brown and the team has its eyes on a bigger prize. The Tar Heels 3-0 record has them in control in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division. With games against Pitt, Virginia, and Georgia Tech in the coastal left, UNC can really do some damage in the coming weeks. But what about a bowl game? ESPN has released its latest bowl projections from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, each having the Tar Heels in a different spot. Bonagura has UNC in the TaxSlayer...
Florida State quarterback commit takes unofficial visit to Penn State
There's no reason for Seminole fans to panic just yet.
Watch: Satterfield, players following Louisville's win over Pittsburgh
Louisville football received a strong outing from its defense and a pair of touchdown passes from Malik Cunningham to lift the Cardinals to a home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. The Cardinals improved to 4-3 overall, 2-3 in the ACC. Pitt drops to 4-3, 1-2. After the win, UofL...
Georgia Tech starting quarterback injured ahead of matchup with Florida State
There's no guarantee the Yellow Jackets will have their starter available against the Seminoles.
Lee Corso: What Alabama "Must" Do To Make College Football Playoff
With their loss to Tennessee last week combined with over a half dozen college teams remaining undefeated, Alabama might not control its own destiny in college football playoff race. But the great Lee Corso knows what Alabama needs to do to get into the College Football Playoff. During College GameDay,...
2-4-7: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Georgia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, October 29th at noon. The game between the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will be shown on the ACC Network. FSU, which is coming off a bye, is 4-3 on the season, including 2-3 against...
