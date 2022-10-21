ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels...
OREGON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI
nbc15.com

Two fires destroy houses in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
OREGON, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting

BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the deputy used a spike strip and the suspect then started driving towards...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

