Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
Crews from 10 different departments extinguish fire in downtown Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Three businesses were left damaged Sunday after a fire in downtown Brodhead. Crews were sent to the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue at around 3:25 p.m. after multiple callers reported a fire. Police said that there were people living above one of the businesses, but they were able to get out safely. The other businesses were...
nbc15.com
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Help fight hunger with NBC15 Share Your Holidays kickoff this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. NBC15 Share Your Holidays is rolling out hundreds of barrels...
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
nbc15.com
Two fires destroy houses in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found the man in the area of Eagle Drive, south of Jefferson Street....
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the office got a 911 call around 11 a.m. reporting a weapons violation on Jefferson St....
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
nbc15.com
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
nbc15.com
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
15 vehicles damaged in fire at Portage auto auction house
PORTAGE, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at an auction house in Portage Saturday. Portage Fire Department officials said that 15 cars were found on fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction on Highway 16 just after 7:30 a.m. Officials said there were multiple explosions. No injuries were reported and the fire...
nbc15.com
Missing Endangered Person alert put out for 22-year-old Oconomowoc man
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Oconomowoc Police are searching for a Missing Endangered person who was last seen at his home in Oconomowoc Friday afternoon. Officials say 22-year-old Brent Matthew Johnson, last seen at 4p.m. Friday, lives at 436 W Linwood Ave, Oconomowoc. It is believed he was wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego themed shoes. Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the deputy used a spike strip and the suspect then started driving towards...
