Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
wdiy.org
Final Report Into 2019 Philly Refinery Explosion Recommends EPA Strengthen Regulations
A federal oversight agency released its final report last Tuesday on the 2019 refinery explosion in Southwest Philadelphia. WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports it recommends the EPA strengthen refinery regulations. Susan Phillips tells stories about the consequences of political decisions on people's every day lives. She has worked as a...
billypenn.com
Oz and Fetterman Latino voter outreach; Phillies fans celebrate World Series berth; Trump targets Philly election results | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. How Pa.’s biggest political campaigns are reaching Latino voters. Heading into the home stretch before November is usually when campaigns start to engage...
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier
Instead of really fighting crime, Republicans are pursuing the performative and partisan impeachment of District Attorney Larry Krasner. The post If Pa. Republicans were serious about crime in Philly, they’d fight actually fight it | Marc Stier appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital
Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
New Jersey Globe
Kim snags Philadelphia Inquirer endorsement
The Philadelphia Inquirer, which likely has more readers in New Jersey’s 3rd district than local in-state newspapers, has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) for re-election to a third term by saying that he provides decency and dedication to the Congress. “Kim’s decency and dedication were captured in a viral...
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner 'disappointed' in potential impeachment, says its for 'political points'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that the push to impeach him is only being done for 'political points' and said that he's 'utterly disappointed' in the Select Committee's approach.
‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days
Pa. Dems are putting a lot on Josh Shapiro's shoulders. Is he up to it? The post ‘I feel the weightiness of the moment’: Pa.’s Shapiro says as governor race enters its final days appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
billypenn.com
No Election Day off for Temple; New rules for outdoor dining; Krasner expects impeachment kickoff | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. • Philly police face challenges in staffing, data collection. An audit requested by City Council found many difficulties faced by the Philadelphia Police Department...
aroundambler.com
Ambler to consider amending the Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code
The Borough of Ambler’s Borough Council instructed its solicitor to draft an amendment to the existing Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code and a draft is now available for review. You can find it starting on page 21 of the recent council meeting agenda. You can find the current zoning pertaining to Transit-Oriented Development here (starting on page 230).
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Who is Matt Hackenburg, the Libertarian candidate for Pa. governor from Northampton County?
Matt Hackenburg, a New Jersey transplant who’s been living in Northampton County for about 10 years, is the Libertarian Party’s candidate for governor in Pennsylvania. He’s not running with an expectation of winning and holding the office. “I don’t think there’s much chance of winning at all,”...
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
Philadelphia DA Krasner claims Republican focus on city crime is 'racist messaging'
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Friday claimed that Republicans' preoccupation with crime ahead of the midterms was "racist messaging."
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
Philadelphia businesses told to prepare for large crowds with possible World Series clinch Sunday
If the Phillies win Sunday, and clinch a spot in the World Series, the city could get wild with lots of celebrations.
Comments / 0