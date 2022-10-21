ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
GLADWYNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Crozer Health Still Favors Plan to Close Delco Hospital

Crozer Health maintains that closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital and converting it to a behavioral health care facility is still the best strategy for Delaware County, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. “Crozer Health is confident that transitioning Delaware County Memorial Hospital to a behavioral health facility with an...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

Kim snags Philadelphia Inquirer endorsement

The Philadelphia Inquirer, which likely has more readers in New Jersey’s 3rd district than local in-state newspapers, has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) for re-election to a third term by saying that he provides decency and dedication to the Congress. “Kim’s decency and dedication were captured in a viral...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia DA facing impeachment says he expects vote soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor says he’s making plans to defend himself against a possible impeachment process by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a Harrisburg news conference on Friday that “there’s very little question that they’re going to move.”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Ambler to consider amending the Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code

The Borough of Ambler’s Borough Council instructed its solicitor to draft an amendment to the existing Transit-Oriented Development section of its zoning code and a draft is now available for review. You can find it starting on page 21 of the recent council meeting agenda. You can find the current zoning pertaining to Transit-Oriented Development here (starting on page 230).
AMBLER, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions

A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA

