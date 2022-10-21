Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
927thevan.com
Suzanne Kanis (Huizenga)
Suzanne Kanis (Huizenga), age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Sue lived her life with the twin objectives of loving God and loving her family and those she was privileged to know. She seemed to accomplish it with effortless ease practicing unparalleled hospitality. From her graduation from Hope College, teaching first grade in Grand Rapids, to supporting her family enterprise in the waste business to becoming a pastor’s wife, she did this all with grace and dignity. All the while faithfully and ever graciously giving in sacrificial, unconditional love to her family. Her sense of propriety and order never left her as even in her last days she couldn’t bear to see a cup left out of place!
927thevan.com
John Meiste
John Meiste, age 76, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. John grew up in East Saugatuck and graduated from Hamilton High School, Class of 1964. He served in the National Guard and was employed as a machinist. He was a member of Park Church. John is survived...
927thevan.com
Gerrit Kars
Gerrit Kars, age 83 of Holland passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. He is survived by his children: Nola and Brian Lester, John and Suzanne Kars, and his granddaughter Alyssa Lester. Gerrit was preceded in death by his sister Ada Rooks. Gerrit proudly served his country in the United States...
927thevan.com
Esperanza Zuniga
Esperanza Zuniga, age 94 of Holland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe Sr., her children: Joseph Zuniga Jr., Mario, and Dawn Zuniga, Hector and Esther Zuniga, and Adam and Rose Zuniga; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Joseph Jr. and Alejandra Zuniga (Valhalla), Matthew Zuniga, Melissa Rodriguez (Victoria, Manuel), Merissa Zuniga, Jason Zuniga (Elijah), Amber Zuniga (Braylon), Janelle Zuniga, Noah Zuniga, Adam Zuniga, Alyssa Zuniga (Aaliyah, Oscar Jr., Xavier), Julia Zuniga, Isabella Zuniga, Gabriella Zuniga, Alex Zuniga, Josiah and Jennifer Zuniga (Laila, Cassidy, Wade), Elia Zuniga (Emiliano); her brother Isau and Lydia Prierto; her sister-in-law Noelia Segovia.
927thevan.com
Another Reported Shooting Incident in Off-Campus Housing Near GVSU; One Wounded
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 23, 2022) – For the third time in this fall semester, there has been a reported shooting at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a patrol unit in the area of the Alpine...
Comments / 0