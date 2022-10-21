Read full article on original website
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
Monday's Daily Pulse
Florida unemployment rate falls to 2.5%, lowest since 2006. Florida's already-low unemployment rate dipped to 2.5 percent in September, though the numbers don't take into account economic effects from Hurricane Ian. A state economist said Friday that October numbers likely will show an impact from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida, but wouldn't speculate on potential changes. The Department of Economic Opportunity released a report showing the September rate down from 2.7 percent in August and July. The September rate represented an estimated 266,000 people out of work from a labor force of 10.7 million. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Florida unemployment rate falls to 2.5%, lowest since 2006
Florida’s already-low unemployment rate dipped to 2.5 percent in September, though the numbers don’t take into account economic effects from Hurricane Ian. A state economist said Friday that October numbers likely will show an impact from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida, but wouldn’t speculate on potential changes.
Preview: Future of Florida Forum draws hundreds to annual conversation
ORLANDO – Florida’s long-term outlook still trends toward growth, but 2023 will be a year of uncertainty with pressures from the insurance industry, housing costs, the threat of a national recession and the labor supply putting pressure on the economy, says Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson. “No one can predict how all these things put into a blender are going to shake out,” he adds.
