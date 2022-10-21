Read full article on original website
Missing: Town of tonawanda Police looking for woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person. Laurie A. Storms, 59, was last seen at her home in the Town of Tonawanda and is said to have left around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Storms has...
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
1 dead following accident on William Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night. Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel. Investigators...
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
Beware of car thefts on the rise in East Aurora
Authorities are warning people about a wave of stolen cars in East Aurora. They posted a statement on Facebook today, saying they responded to three additional reports of stolen vehicles on Saturday.
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
Buffalo Fire Department responds to early morning fire near Riley Ave.
Crews battle fear around four in the morning near Riley Ave. The cause of the fire is still unknown and we don't know if anyone was inside or hurt.
Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo
A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Sunday. Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.
Amherst Police warn of new text scam circulating
Police in Amherst say they have received several complaints about a text message scam. The newest one is advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale.
Buffalo police investigate Genesee Street shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover
A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
