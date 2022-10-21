ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

1 dead following accident on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man is dead following an accident on William Street on Thursday night. Buffalo police are still investigating the incident, where a 61-year-old Buffalo man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on William Street, when he struck a concrete railroad bridge and a sand barrel. Investigators...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating two vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an accident that occurred Friday morning. Just before 8:40 a.m., officers responded to South Park and Tifft Street where they say two vehicles were involved in an accident. They say one vehicle rolled over in the accident. A mother and child were transported to local […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover

A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY

