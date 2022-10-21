ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
KAJA KJ 97

Man Spots 'Big Dinosaur' Ashore At Texas Lake: 'Biggest One I've Ever Seen'

A Texas fisherman made quite the discovery ashore Lake Sam Rayburn. Keith Combs came across a "big dinosaur" aka a massive 12- or 13-foot alligator that "might be the biggest one I've ever seen," he wrote on Facebook, according to CBS 19. Combs is no stranger to fishing in locations all around the world, but what he saw in East Texas doesn't rival anything he's ever seen before.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat

Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
SFGate

‘We Got Weights In Fish’: How A Regional Fishing Scandal Took Over TikTok

We’re less than four days into October and the internet’s next biggest cheating scandal isn’t wife guys or chess matches — it’s in the world of professional fishing. Here’s how it started: Two fishermen who competed in a Lake Erie fishing competition on Friday were accused of cheating and disqualified after a tournament official found small lead weights stuffed inside their catches. While this was major news for the fishing community, a surprisingly lull in celebrity chaos and other breaking gossip for the day sent the videos sprawling out to TikTok For You pages everywhere.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy