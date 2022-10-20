NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.

