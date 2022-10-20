Read full article on original website
Burgess Wins Cross-Country Race, But Framingham Falls To Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham senior Sam Burgess, running in his first cross-country race this season, won the 3.1 mile event in 16.28.24 minutes on Wednesday, October 19. However, Natick defeated Framingham on senior day 20-43 at Farm Pond park. Natick runners were second, third, fourth and fifth across the finish...
Nancy (Parsons) Swan, 90, 30+ Year Volunteer at Leonard Morse Hospital
NATICK – Nancy P. (Parsons) Swan, 90, of Natick died peacefully on October 18, 2022. Born on November 3, 1931, in Somerville, Nancy was the daughter of Dorothy (Goodwin) and Allan Bates Parsons,Sr. Nancy graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1949. After graduation she married Thomas Swan and...
Rams & Lancers Battle to Scoreless Tie, But Framingham State Clinches Share of Conference Championship
WORCESTER – The Framingham State men’s soccer played to a 0-0 tie with Worcester State in a match-up of the MASCAC’s two undefeated teams yesterday, october 22. With the draw the Rams improve to 5-0-1 in the MASCAC and clinch at least a share of the 2022 MASCAC Regular Season Championship.
Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60
MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 21, 2022
Framingham High girls soccer won yesterday 3-0. They are back on the Fuller turf field Saturday afternoon. Framingham High boys with a win over Newton North clinches the Bay State League Carey Division title. Framingham High football will host Wellesley High at 6 p.m. at Bowditch Field. Framingham High girls...
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur
FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
Framingham Defeats Timberwolves 1-0, As Callahan Nets Game-Winning Goal For Flyers
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls soccer team defeated the Timberwolves of Walpole High Saturday afternoon, October 22, on a beautiful Autumn day at Fuller Middle’s turf field. The final score was 1-0. Framingham has qualified for post-season play, and is now 9-4-2 overall this season. In the...
UPDATED: Raiders Defeat Flyers 45-7
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High football hosted the Raiders of Wellesley High at Bowditch Field on Friday night. Framingham Flyers lost 45-7. Yeandiel Cora scored the touchdown after a 38-yd pass from Matheus Silva. Caiden Whitney made extra point kick. Framingham will host Needham High Rockets next Friday at 6:30...
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
Lancers Defeat Rams Friday Night 4-2
FRAMINGHAM – The Worcester State women’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 4-2 in MASCAC action Friday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State falls to 3-11-1 overall. The Rams are 3-3 in the MASCAC. The Lancers got on the board in the 11th minute...
PHOTO GALLERY: Catch Final Performance of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Drama Company will stage its final performance of The legend of Sleepy Hollow tonight, October 22. Ticket booth opens at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7;30 p.m. at Framingham High. There are a limited number of tickets left for the play. The play is...
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees
SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Edgell Road in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Traffic is blocked both ways on Edgell Road due to a crash tonight, October 23, around 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into a tree, based on a photo submitted to SOURCE media. There is also a tree limb or a pole on Edgell near Belknap Road. Police...
Flyers Co-Ed Ski Team Holding Car Wash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed alpine ski team is holding a car wash fundraiser this weekend on Sunday, October 22. The car wash will be at CJ’s Northside grill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for cars and $15 for SUVs and trucks.
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center
FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
Henry Fangel, 84
NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
Mayor Sisitsky Declares Oct. 20-27 Devin Suau Week in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has officially declared Devin Suau Week in Framingham, which will begin October 20, 2022 and run through October 27, 2022 in remembrance of Framingham resident Devin Suau, who died on October 20, 2017. Devin Suau was a Framingham resident who passed...
Visit the Saxonville Haunted Yard Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Come tour Saxonville’s Haunted Yard, if you dare. Creepy spirits, ghastly ghosts and terrifying creatures from beyond have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for three years. Admission is free. The event is at 231 Water Street and open 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Any donations made at...
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
