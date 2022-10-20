ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60

MARLBOROUGH – Jami Lee Bradley (Hand), 60, of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland, passed away peacefully on Moday, october 17, 2022 surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was the daughter of Judy (Merget) Hand of Georgia, formerly of Framingham. Jami will be remembered as...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Ernest F. Hartland, 82, Quality Engineer & Entrepreneur

FRAMINGHAM – Ernest F. “Ernie” Hartland, a longtime resident of Hopkinton, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ernest W. Hartland, Jr. and Mary (Meyers) Shechet, and the beloved husband of the late Maureen F. (Conway) Hartland for 60 years.
HOPKINTON, MA
UPDATED: Raiders Defeat Flyers 45-7

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High football hosted the Raiders of Wellesley High at Bowditch Field on Friday night. Framingham Flyers lost 45-7. Yeandiel Cora scored the touchdown after a 38-yd pass from Matheus Silva. Caiden Whitney made extra point kick. Framingham will host Needham High Rockets next Friday at 6:30...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Lancers Defeat Rams Friday Night 4-2

FRAMINGHAM – The Worcester State women’s soccer team defeated Framingham State by a score of 4-2 in MASCAC action Friday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State falls to 3-11-1 overall. The Rams are 3-3 in the MASCAC. The Lancers got on the board in the 11th minute...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees

SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
SUDBURY, MA
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center

FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Henry Fangel, 84

NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
NATICK, MA
Visit the Saxonville Haunted Yard Saturday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Come tour Saxonville’s Haunted Yard, if you dare. Creepy spirits, ghastly ghosts and terrifying creatures from beyond have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for three years. Admission is free. The event is at 231 Water Street and open 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Any donations made at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9

FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
