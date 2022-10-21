Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Father creates wheelchair-accessible Halloween costumes for son
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WKRC/WLS/CNN Newsource) - A boy in Melrose Park, Illinois, has been dazzling his community with his creative Halloween costumes for years, and now he's inspiring others across the country. Thirteen-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, makes the fun...
Wintrust Field hosts Schaumburg Halloween Carnival with rides for all ages
The north suburban carnival is jam-packed with rides and tasty treats.
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
wjol.com
Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event
Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
Looking to Have Some Fall Fun? Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit in Illinois
It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!. If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place. Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all...
northernstar.info
NIU Art Museum closed out ‘Golden Legacy’ and ‘Everyday People’ exhibits
Last Saturday, the NIU Art Museum held its closing reception for its current exhibit, Children’s Illustrated Literature Exhibition suite, featuring two exhibits; “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books” in the museum’s south gallery; and “Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome” in the museum’s rotunda gallery.
starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
Illinois Teen Tragically Dies While Doing Solo for School Choir
Daniel Moshi was always known as a gifted singer. During a recent concert for his Illinois high school choir, he tragically passed away while performing a solo. His family just shared his story. This sad story from NBC News tells how Daniel Moshi suddenly passed away during a performance with...
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
wjol.com
Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association
WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge
A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
HeiHei is a handsome 3-year-old Siberian husky. He is very sweet and enjoys going on walks and is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. He has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
The 2nd Best City in the US for Single Moms is here in Illinois
Being a single mom can be extremely difficult, especially with the rising costs of rent, groceries, and clothes. One website set out to find the cities across the US that are best suited for single moms to succeed, and the second best city for single moms happens to be right here in the Land of Lincoln.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Comments / 0