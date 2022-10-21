ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRC

Father creates wheelchair-accessible Halloween costumes for son

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WKRC/WLS/CNN Newsource) - A boy in Melrose Park, Illinois, has been dazzling his community with his creative Halloween costumes for years, and now he's inspiring others across the country. Thirteen-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, makes the fun...
MELROSE PARK, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event

Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
JOLIET, IL
WIFR

Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

NIU Art Museum closed out ‘Golden Legacy’ and ‘Everyday People’ exhibits

Last Saturday, the NIU Art Museum held its closing reception for its current exhibit, Children’s Illustrated Literature Exhibition suite, featuring two exhibits; “Golden Legacy: Original Art from 80 Years of Golden Books” in the museum’s south gallery; and “Everyday People: The Art of James E. Ransome” in the museum’s rotunda gallery.
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules

New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
BELVIDERE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

HeiHei is a handsome 3-year-old Siberian husky. He is very sweet and enjoys going on walks and is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. He has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL

