Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRGB
Gov Hochul, Buffalo mayor honor victims in Tops store mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the creation of a commission on Friday, tasked with planning and overseeing construction of the monument in East Buffalo.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for memorial for victims killed in Buffalo mass shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood, elected and community leaders announced Friday. The shooting “is part of the Buffalo story forever going forward,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We want to do...
Buffalo Police investigate shooting near Bailey and Kermit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, police said. The victim was shot in the elbow while inside of a vehicle and was taken to ECMC. The...
Buffalo police investigate Genesee Street shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a Friday night shooting that occurred around the 1800 block of Genesee Street.
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
Buffalo Police investigating shooting with multiple victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident where multiple people were shot. Police say the incident happened Saturday, just after 1 a.m. near College and Allen streets. Detectives say two males were shot in the leg. Both were taken to ECMC in an ambulance. Police say they...
Buffalo Police make arrest in connection to 2 pedestrians being hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arrested after police say he allegedly hit two people with his vehicle overnight Saturday. Schvonne Mushat, 35, was charged on Sunday with one count of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. The two victims, one a 37-year-old male and a 58-year-old...
Elmwood Village playground holds grand opening
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elmwood Village playground had its official grand opening ceremony Saturday. The playground was designed to improve physical and social development. The opening ceremony featured mobile attractions from the Buffalo Zoo, the Buffalo Library and the Buffalo Art Museum.
Two pedestrians hit by suspected drunk driver in Buffalo
A Buffalo man is facing criminal charges, after police say he hit two men with his car Sunday. Police say the two pedestrians were hit along East Amherst Street near McCarthy Park.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Domestic Violence Awareness Walk held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to help get information out about resources there was a walk on Saturday lead by Recovery Key Referral and Supportive Services. The walk was held in North Buffalo and was for victims and survivors. Organizers say it's time to...
Buffalo mass shooter was ‘galvanized’ by livestream, AG says. She wants consequences for tech.
New York Attorney General Letitia James attending a ceremony at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Critics say that plan faces big obstacles. [ more › ]
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member
A Buffalo woman has been sentenced to prison for attacking and stabbing a family member in February 2021.
iheart.com
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal drunk driving crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next four to 12 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in 2021. At approximately 4 a.m. on February 22, 2021, 22-year-old Mkaipa Muya was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed while under the influence of […]
Comments / 0