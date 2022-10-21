ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov Hochul, Buffalo mayor honor victims in Tops store mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket will be honored with a permanent memorial in the neighborhood. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the creation of a commission on Friday, tasked with planning and overseeing construction of the monument in East Buffalo.
The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, where it is said a 30-year-old male was struck multiple times. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone […]
Elmwood Village playground holds grand opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elmwood Village playground had its official grand opening ceremony Saturday. The playground was designed to improve physical and social development. The opening ceremony featured mobile attractions from the Buffalo Zoo, the Buffalo Library and the Buffalo Art Museum.
Domestic Violence Awareness Walk held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to help get information out about resources there was a walk on Saturday lead by Recovery Key Referral and Supportive Services. The walk was held in North Buffalo and was for victims and survivors. Organizers say it's time to...
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State

A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal drunk driving crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend the next four to 12 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in 2021. At approximately 4 a.m. on February 22, 2021, 22-year-old Mkaipa Muya was driving a sedan at a high rate of speed while under the influence of […]
