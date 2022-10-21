Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by destructive wildfire
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said. No one died and only one person was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening, but the entire town of Wooldridge had to be evacuated Saturday because of the fire. The blaze was sparked in a field by a combine that was harvesting crops. A nearby stretch of Interstate 70 had to be closed for nearly two hours Saturday evening because of heavy smoke. Cooper County Fire District spokesman Jim Gann said Sunday that between 4.6 and 5.4 square miles burned before the fire was brought under control. Firefighters were working Sunday to keep hot spots under control with strong winds forecast in the afternoon. Wooldridge is a town of less than 100 people about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Columbia along the Missouri River. Stephen Derendinger, an engineer with the Jamestown Rural Fire Protection District, said half the town is burnt.
KOMU
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Laclede Record
Laclede County Historical Society plans for reorganization
On October 15th, 2022, a Group of citizens gathered on the lawn at the Courthouse with representatives from the “Daughters of the American Revolution,” the Genealogical Society, and the Laclede County Treasure Trackers, the local metal detecting club. Their purpose was to meet others interested in establishing a new Historical Society. The prior Historical Society dissolved on September 14, 2022. In 2016 the prior Historical Society had given all the donations and artifacts to the Lebanon-Laclede County Library and all monies that they had at that time was given to the Lebanon-Laclede Public Library Foundation. The current mission is to reorganize The Lebanon-Laclede Historical Society. For more on this story see the LCR.
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Video of Wildfire Consuming Wooldridge, Missouri That Closed I-70
A terrible brush fire appears to be consuming much of Wooldridge, Missouri on Saturday with parts of I-70 being closed due to lack of visibility from wildfire smoke. UPDATE: KSDK reporting that nearly half of the town of Wooldridge, Missouri was burnt. The Missouri Highway Patrol now reporting that I-70 is now open.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
kwos.com
Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge
Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
lakeexpo.com
Joshua Scott Perry (January 6, 1990 - October 16, 2022)
Joshua Scott Perry, age 32, a beloved husband, daddy, son, uncle, grandson, and friend, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Josh was born on January 6, 1990, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Scott and Donna Perry. Josh is survived by his wife, Lindsay; his three...
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
