Washington Examiner
More Republicans say DeSantis should have influence over party than Trump: Poll
More Republicans believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should have a “great deal” of influence over the party compared to former President Donald Trump, highlighting a seeming shift in loyalty ahead of the 2024 presidential election. About 72% of Republican voters say DeSantis should have a great deal or...
Obama's midterm stumping comes too late in the race, some Democrats argue
Former President Barack Obama's reemergence among the Democratic Party for the 2022 midterm elections is too late to make much of a dent, some Democrats have argued.
