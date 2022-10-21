Read full article on original website
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Reese's Is Launching A Bag To Protect Your Favorite Halloween Candy
Picking out which Halloween candy to purchase is no easy matter. First, there's the question of what candy this year's trick-or-treaters will enjoy the most, and then — maybe more importantly — there's the matter of which Halloween candy you will get to snack on in the fortuitous event there are some sweet leftovers at the end of the night. Naturally, candy companies like Hershey hope you choose their products.
Transform Your Leftover Halloween Starbursts Into Edible Slime
There are plenty of how-to guides out there about what to make with Thanksgiving leftovers, like using up turkey by throwing it into a soup or salad. But one "food group" that often gets left out of the conversation is Halloween candy. Americans are predicted to spend $3.1 billion on the sweet stuff in 2022, a "scary" amount of candy, according to the National Retail Federation (via Investopedia). So what can be done with the leftovers from Halloween?
Epicurious
13 Halloween Dinner Ideas for Before the Candy Feast
Between handing out candy and taking kids through the neighborhood to collect their haul, dinner still needs to happen on Halloween. And as tempting as a plate full of Twix and Sour Patch Kids may be, you need Halloween dinner ideas to line the belly and ward off the shivers if it's a chilly evening. Below you'll find our recommendations: some dishes hued appropriately orange with pumpkin, squash, and sweet potato, others just the kind of fall fare that feels comforting on a particularly busy Monday night. They're all easy to make, which is ideal if you're fussing with costume adjustments, face paint, and homemade fake blood. You'll find chili, soup, and creamy polenta below—plus some spooky breadsticks to stay on the Halloween theme.
Coffee Mate Announces New '90s Throwback Creamer Flavor
Looking to make your mornings sweeter? Well, lucky for you, Coffee mate is partnering with the iconic Pop-Tarts brand to transform everyone's favorite '90s breakfast treat into a limited-edition coffee creamer. Now you can have your Pop-Tarts and drink them, too, with Coffee mate's new Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Creamer,...
Inside the history of 5 classic Halloween treats
Even as candy prices rise, those hungry trick-or-treaters will soon arrive. Here's a look at five classic sweets from candy corn to Reese's cups.
Thrillist
M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet
Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too. M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.
3 Doctor-Approved Sweet Treats To Try This Halloween And Still Lose Weight
With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no escaping the tempting candy lining the shelves at the grocery store. And while holidays are certainly a time to have some treats (especially when it comes to holidays dedicated to them!). However, it’s important not to go overboard on the sugar, as this can lead to serious health consequences and derail your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. Luckily, sweet treats don’t have to be unhealthy! There are tons of better-for-you alternatives that are just as good for your body as they are for your taste buds.
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy
There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.But if you are hosting a Halloween party — for adults or children — a plastic pumpkin full of mini candies might not feel special enough. Maybe you were tasked with bringing a treat to a school party. Maybe (like...
Let’s Eat: Give your family pumpkin to talk about
Pumpkins are a quintessential Halloween ingredient, but these recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert are so good, you may be tempted to have them year round. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cloves, ginger and allspice together in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the milk, eggs and pumpkin puree. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until the ingredients are just mixed. Let rest for five minutes. Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Ladle a 1⁄2 cup of batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancakes are golden on the bottom and bubbly on top, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown and the pancake is cooked through. Serve with maple syrup.
Candy everywhere, but I'll take the lox ∣ Ervolino
Every October, people ask what my favorite candy is. And, every October, I reply, “I don’t eat candy.”. That’s not entirely true, though. I’ve never been a big fan of sweets — cookies, cakes or candy — but I have been known to eat my weight in Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers bars, cheesecake and jelly doughnuts when the moon is full and the wolfsbane blooms.
White Pumpkins Look Cool — And They’re Tasty Too
As Halloween approaches, it’s once again time to pull on our boots and hit the pumpkin patch for photo ops, hay mazes, and maybe even a few pumpkins. But which pumpkins to choose? There are the classic orange pumpkins, big and round and begging to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, and the bumpy, witches’ nose ornamental gourds for decorating your front stoop, and then there are the new kids on the block, those ghostly white pumpkins, perfect for painting or carving and, it turns out, excellent in your pumpkin pie too.
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
Spiced Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Chocolate Chips
Bread pudding is a humble dessert made from basic ingredients like bread, eggs, sugar, and dairy. It is often simply flavored with vanilla and served warm with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. This version, made with a pumpkin custard and laced with orange zest and warm spices, was created with the holidays in mind. Proudly serve it as a Thanksgiving dessert (topped with vanilla ice cream, of course!) to round out your meal or as a sweet Christmas morning breakfast, with a dollop of yogurt and side of bacon, berries, and extra maple syrup.
