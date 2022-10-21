Pumpkins are a quintessential Halloween ingredient, but these recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert are so good, you may be tempted to have them year round. Whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, cloves, ginger and allspice together in a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the milk, eggs and pumpkin puree. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until the ingredients are just mixed. Let rest for five minutes. Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Ladle a 1⁄2 cup of batter onto the skillet and cook until the pancakes are golden on the bottom and bubbly on top, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown and the pancake is cooked through. Serve with maple syrup.

3 DAYS AGO