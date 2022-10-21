Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”

