SF home prices are dropping faster than any other city in America, data shows
According to one index, housing prices in San Francisco dropped faster in August than in any other city in America - a 4.3 percent decline since July.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Country French Home in the highly sought after town of Atherton Listed for $16.5 Million
13150 Snowshoe Thompson Home in [County/City] for Sale. 54 Mulberry Ln, Atherton, California is meticulously maintained estate sits on over an acre of level, flat grounds and positioned on the lot to capture abundant light throughout the day. This Home in Atherton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 Mulberry Lane, please contact Rich Bassin (Phone: 650-400-0502) & Sia Glafkides (Phone: 650-302-3333) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
SFist
Bourbon & Branch's Bar Group Is Opening Another Speakeasy Nightclub on Market Street, The Dawn Club
This winter we shall see the opening of another new bar and jazz venue from Future Bars, the group behind Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, Pagan Idol and other cocktail spots. And it's a revival of a legendary speakeasy turned legit nightclub from the 1930s and 40s, in the same spot where that venue resided.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
socketsite.com
Office Vacancy Rate in Oakland’s City Center Ticks Over 33%
Having ticked down from 18.1 percent at the end of last year to 16.3 percent three months ago, the office vacancy rate in the East Bay, not including Walnut Creek or further east, has ticked back up to 17.3 percent, with net negative absorption of 269,000 square feet of space over the past quarter and versus a vacancy rate of closer to 8 percent in late 2019.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
beyondthecreek.com
Bottom Bunk Sneaker House Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
calmatters.network
Dublin commission to debate large development including homes, commercial, hotel and possible Topgolf
Dublin could very well see a large-scale development project in one of the city’s last undeveloped areas, pending a key hearing from the Planning Commission on Tuesday before final consideration from the City Council in the near future. SCS, a Bay Area-based development company with properties in Milpitas and...
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
KTVU FOX 2
Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
'Notable' earthquake shakes Northern California Tuesday
Officials say that a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit California Tuesday afternoon.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
crawlsf.com
The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area
It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
