ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Peaks, CA

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Country French Home in the highly sought after town of Atherton Listed for $16.5 Million

13150 Snowshoe Thompson Home in [County/City] for Sale. 54 Mulberry Ln, Atherton, California is meticulously maintained estate sits on over an acre of level, flat grounds and positioned on the lot to capture abundant light throughout the day. This Home in Atherton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 Mulberry Lane, please contact Rich Bassin (Phone: 650-400-0502) & Sia Glafkides (Phone: 650-302-3333) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
ATHERTON, CA
socketsite.com

Office Vacancy Rate in Oakland’s City Center Ticks Over 33%

Having ticked down from 18.1 percent at the end of last year to 16.3 percent three months ago, the office vacancy rate in the East Bay, not including Walnut Creek or further east, has ticked back up to 17.3 percent, with net negative absorption of 269,000 square feet of space over the past quarter and versus a vacancy rate of closer to 8 percent in late 2019.
OAKLAND, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Bottom Bunk Sneaker House Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
crawlsf.com

The Best Pumpkin Patches in the San Francisco Bay Area

It’s that time of year again and we couldn’t be more excited to go in search of the perfect pumpkins for our Fall decor. Here are our top picks for Bay Area pumpkin patches and some more Fall fun!. North Bay. Petaluma Pumpkin Patch & Amazing Corn Maze.
PETALUMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy