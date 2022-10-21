Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
US attorney general Merrick Garland to speak on ‘significant national security matter’ – live
Garland to give press conference alongside FBI chief Chris Wray – follow all the latest news
Democratic campaign chief Maloney at risk of losing House seat
In a sign of the potential Republican gains in next month’s midterm elections, House Democratic campaign chief Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is in danger of losing his upstate New York seat. The moved their rating of the race for New York's 17th District between Maloney, who chairs the Democratic...
Yellen says inflation remains Biden's No. 1 priority as Democrats face election onslaught
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that inflation remains far too high in the U.S., and that fighting it remains President Biden's top economic priority.
2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday. The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying...
Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.Read it at Associated Press
Comments / 0