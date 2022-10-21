ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In the 150 th year of the ubiquitous cardboard box, packaging experts at sustainability leader DS Smith outlined today a futuristic blueprint for how the box might evolve over the next half century. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005758/en/ DS Smith outlined today a futuristic blueprint for how the box might evolve over the next half century. Based on trends driven by creative technology, the company’s innovators say they can imagine organic, programmable fibers with the ability to self-heal – like our skin – when damaged. (Graphic: DS Smith)

25 MINUTES AGO