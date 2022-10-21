Read full article on original website
Related
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness
Hard rock band performs on October 29 at the Maple Grove Tavern in Maple Heights
Tarja to release Best Of collection – listen to new song Eye Of The Storm here!
Finnish soprano Tarja Turunen will release Best Of: Living The Dream in December 2022
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears
Haunting, beautiful and powerful.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Jennette McCurdy Tells Drew Barrymore She Was Blindsided When She Found Out Her Dad Wasn’t Her Biological Father
Almost one month after it was first released on YouTube, Drew Barrymore’s raw interview with Jennette McCurdy finally made its way to The Drew Barrymore Show. While speaking of McCurdy’s book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, which was released in August, the former iCarly actress opened up about the moment she found out the dad she had grown up with wasn’t her biological father. “I remember feeling like I got the wind knocked out of me. My mouth was really dry,” McCurdy said of the moment he made the revelation a year and a half after her mother died in 2013. “I think I hugged him...
Taylor Swift Makes Return to Pop in New ‘Midnights’ Album, Will Release Music Movies for Songs
When the clock struck midnight, a new music era began for Taylor Swift as she debuted her 10th studio album, Midnights. When announcing the album, Swift hinted that it would share more personal stories, something she moved away from with her Folklore and Evermore albums, and described it as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music Video2022 American Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Among Top NomineesHarry Styles Leads Nominations for MTV EMAs “This is a collection of music written in the middle of...
Why Polyphia’s Tim Henson Thinks It’s ‘Not Really Cool’ to Be in a Metal Band
Tim Henson, a guitarist in the burgeoning instrumental prog-rock act Polyphia, recently opined why it's "not really cool to be in a metal band." Henson (pictured above, seated) said as much while promoting Remember That You Will Die, the latest album from the Texas-based quartet signed to Rise Records. Earlier this year, Polyphia captured the metal scene's attention when their drummer expertly overcame a monitor malfunction that tested the group's rhythmic dexterity.
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
The FADER
Tony Shhnow shares new song/video “Can’t Say I’m Broke”
On November 11, Tony Shhnow will return with a new full-length project called Plug Motivation. The title's nod to Jeezy's iconic mixtape series is a reflection of Tony Shhnow's deep Atlanta roots; emerging as a star of the plugnnb scene, Shhnow has spread his wings across seven projects released in the last 12 months, catching the ear of Brent Faiyaz, who appears on the remix of the Reflexions track "Don't Look At Numbers." (The pace is seriously crazy: Da World Is Ours 3 came out just this month).
Lola Kirke Releases ‘Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room)’
‘Tis the season to be alone, so says Lola Kirke’s latest release, Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room). The actress-musician dropped the live EP on Friday (Oct. 21), which features a handful of songs from her 2022 album, Lady For Sale, the alone-but-not-lonely holiday tune for which the EP is named, and more, all recorded live at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Comments / 0