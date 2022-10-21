ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. UNLV

By Geoffrey Clark
 3 days ago
Having sunk to an unexpected 3-3, Notre Dame is left to look at its strongest areas that could lead it to victory over UNLV. The Irish don’t take a lot of penalties, are able to hold onto the ball for long period and can keep points off the scoreboard. However, a lot of that is canceled out by an offense that is barely scoring more on average than the defense is allowing points. The Irish are playing a dangerous game here, which has resulted in the season on the cusp of slipping away.

The Rebels don’t rank highly in a lot of areas. Their defense is pretty good at holding on third down, and they’re capable of winning the turnover battle. At the same time, there really isn’t an area in which they’re incredibly bad. While the offense gain a lot of yardage or extra chances and the defense gives up a lot of first downs, the team overall could be a lot worse.

