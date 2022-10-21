Read full article on original website
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Grudges tend to stick — but you can let them go, even if the other person doesn’t. Your emotional and physical health can benefit. A grudge is holding on to hurt or anger toward another because of an actual or perceived wrong. Grudges can be short-lived or persist over a lifetime, creating potential health risks.
Therapist Kelly McDaniel coined the term "mother hunger" to describe the grief of having a mom who couldn't nurture, protect, or guide her daughter.
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Quiet quitting is a new phrase flooding social media. Why is it trending and what does it really mean for employees and leaders in the workplace?
Photo by freestocks on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) In the age of social media, many people pretend to be wealthy, and it can be hard to tell the truth with all the posturing going on.
Allowing people to push past your boundaries can cause friction in your mental well-being. Do you find yourself always agreeing to do things for people because you just don't seem to know how to say no?
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood.
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
