Read full article on original website
Related
A woman who says she's never seen her parents fight in 32 years asked them their secrets for a happy marriage. Here are their top 2 tips.
Cynthia Francillon said her parents had to grapple with a verbally abusive in-law. Working through it was the "greatest gift," her father said.
5 important conversations couples should have before a baby
Relationships can seem rock solid – but throw a baby in the mix, and it’s extremely common for things to get strained.Rachel MacLynn, psychologist and CEO of MacLynn matchmaking consultancy (maclynninternational.com), believes couples often go onto parenthood blindly, unaware of how the shift to parenthood might affect things.“Ignorance can be bliss,” she says. “All the books in the world can never prepare you for parenthood, but the shift in the relationship dynamic between you and your partner can sometimes be the biggest surprise of all.“Any couple that can openly communicate about their feelings and worries before and during having children...
“Phubbing” Hurts Relationships — But There’s An Obvious Fix
When couples are together, it may be wise to turn off social media notifications or put the phones away altogether, a new study suggests. “Phubbing” — paying more attention to your phone than your partner — too much in relationships can devolve into a passive-aggressive techno spiral, at least according to a preliminary study published in Computers in Human Behavior.
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
Psych Centra
The Psychology Behind Grudges (and Those Who Hold Them)
Grudges tend to stick — but you can let them go, even if the other person doesn’t. Your emotional and physical health can benefit. A grudge is holding on to hurt or anger toward another because of an actual or perceived wrong. Grudges can be short-lived or persist over a lifetime, creating potential health risks.
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
Employers Should Fear The Truth Behind Quiet Quitting. Here's Why.
Quiet quitting is a new phrase flooding social media. Why is it trending and what does it really mean for employees and leaders in the workplace?
psychologytoday.com
The Unexpected Consequence of Unhappiness
We fail to recognize that unhappiness is linked to emotional and physical symptoms we may experience. Emotional wellness can be fostered through skills that promote positive emotions and good relationships. Recognizing the sources of our unhappiness is the first step toward change. There is not a medication in the world...
How To Heal A "Lack" Mindset (And Open The Gates of Abundance)
Unknown Celebrity Wearing Black Dress Carrying Black Leather BagPhoto by Redrecords ©️. Wherever I look today, I see people glued to their screens. This, especially applies to younger people, who came on Earth during its technological “boom.”
psychologytoday.com
Midlife Crisis: What's Really Happening?
A midlife crisis is typically defined as emotional turmoil marked by a strong desire for change. Many factors come into play: empty nest syndrome, loss of youth and vitality, realization of one's own mortality, and desiring to "live now." This time of life need not always be thought of as...
Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?
Procrastination is a Form of Emotion Regulation
Fuschia Sirois, a psychology professor at Durham University, has been studying procrastination for over 20 years. She defines it as an irrational and emotional act where sufferers avoid a task that might spark negative emotions, by disengaging with it or putting it off. In order to help people find the root cause of this symptom and overcome it, she has created a guide to promises to get your life back on track. In this Slogging thread, our community discusses their experience with procrastinating.
Even a Pasted-On Smile Can Lighten Your Mood
FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood. This idea is known as the facial feedback hypothesis, and researchers set out to either prove or disprove the theory in a new global study, finding strong evidence that posed smiles can actually make a person happier. "The stretch of a smile can make people feel happy and the...
Faking a smile may boost your mood
If you're feeling a little low, smile anyway. That alone could shift your mood.
psychologytoday.com
The Happiness of Not Thinking
There are two types of thinking: conscious rational thought and associational chatter. Associational "thought-chatter" creates a sense of disturbance, separates us from reality, and gravitates to negativity. Many of the happiest moments of our lives occur when we are not thinking—and perhaps because we are not thinking. Thought should...
Comments / 0