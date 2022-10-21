Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 East Sacramento homes, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes. Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway...
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
Driver killed in head on crash in San Joaquin County
A head-on crash in San Joaquin County left a man dead Friday night. According to the South San Joaquin Fire Authority, the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road just north of the city of Tracy. The driver of one of the cars involved died from their injuries. The...
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
Sacramento City Unified School District employee arrested in connection with missing teen case
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sacramento City Unified School District employee in connection with a missing Rancho Cordova teenager, Thursday. Police arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in relation to a missing persons report filed June 9, 2020 for 15-year-old Michael Ramirez. Olivares...
KCRA.com
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 15-year-old Rancho Cordova boy disappeared in 2020. Roughly two years later, a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher was arrested in connection. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing...
Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets. There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing.
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
CBS News
Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day
SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1800s heirlooms stolen from family who lost home in California wildfire; five arrested
Northern California deputies arrested five suspects this week accused of stealing antiques and precious heirlooms from a victim who lost their home in last month’s Mosquito Fire, authorities said. “Family antiques and generational heirlooms from the 1800s” valued at about $7,500 were stolen after the victims lost their house...
A California boy disappeared in 2020. Police say he was with a teacher the whole time.
A teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, sheriff's deputies said.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Over 270 firearms received in Sacramento Police’s second gun buyback of the year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In its second gun buyback event of the year, the Sacramento Police Department said it collected 275 guns on Saturday. Community members exchanged their unwanted firearms for $50 gift cards per gun, culminating in over $12,000 in gift cards given out during the four-hour event. Police said the process was anonymous, […]
