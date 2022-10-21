ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 0

CBS News

Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
FAIR OAKS, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fleeing driver on Hwy. 99 crashes into 2 vehicles and 2 homes before being arrested

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person is under arrest after a wild chase in Sacramento County. The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 99 near Calvine Road. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted a wanted driver. They tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle took off, leading deputies on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour. The suspect later exited the freeway and crashed into two cars but continued to drive until they hit two homes and got stuck inside the car near 51st and B streets.  There's no word yet on what charges the driver is facing. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

High speed chase ends with crash into 2 Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high speed chase ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into two homes and got stuck, Saturday afternoon. Officials began pursuing a vehicle traveling Northbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a felony want vehicle driving on the highway, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officials say the driver of the vehicle had at least one felony warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting at parking lot near Grant High School football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Police investigating stabbing in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Sacramento on Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the incident happened in the 4600 block of Madison Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information, including a suspect description, has been released...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves who allegedly targeted Sacramento pizza joint arrested after returning the same day

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects have been arrested following a violent incident at a business in Sacramento. Sacramento police say that around 5:20 p.m., officers were called out to a pizza place in the 1700 block of 15th Street. They say two men entered the business, then one man threw something at one of the victims, and the other brandished a knife.The two men left and were later found by police in the 2800 block of 47th Avenue and taken into custody. Police say the men had been at the business earlier in the day and had stolen a tip jar. The incident is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Oct. 21

Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
PLACERVILLE, CA

