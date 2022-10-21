Before The Simpsons chills you with its annual Treehouse of Horror trilogy of terror on Oct. 30, It will do some serious clowning around. The Oct. 23 installment of the animated Fox comedy will parody Stephen King's It and offer up its take on a murderous clown that bears more than a passing resemblance to Krusty. And the episode was partly inspired by some disturbing fan art. "I was like, 'We should just start writing to the tattoos people already have of Pennywise Krusty," executive producer Matt Selman recently told EW. "Let's go in that direction. Give the people what they want." (The winner of the show's Krusty fan-art contest, by the way, will wind up with a showcase at the end of the episode.)

4 DAYS AGO