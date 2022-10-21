Read full article on original website
Related
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Cult of Mac
’80s coming-of-age comedy Acapulco adds actual jokes for season two [Apple TV+ recap]
The second season so far seems exactly like the first, which is to be expected, so if you like the softest possible jokes, you’re in luck. The show is fleetingly charming and expertly designed — the art direction remains Acapulco‘s greatest virtue — and little by little, it’s relaxing into a funnier groove.
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
startattle.com
Causeway (2022 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry
A US soldier suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting and struggles to adjust to life back home. Startattle.com – Causeway 2022. Production : A24 / Excellent Cadaver / IAC Films / IPR.VC. Distributor : A24 / Apple Original Films / Apple TV+. Causeway movie. Causeway release date. September...
EW.com
See Barney get chomped by Pennywise Krusty in Simpsons parody of It
Before The Simpsons chills you with its annual Treehouse of Horror trilogy of terror on Oct. 30, It will do some serious clowning around. The Oct. 23 installment of the animated Fox comedy will parody Stephen King's It and offer up its take on a murderous clown that bears more than a passing resemblance to Krusty. And the episode was partly inspired by some disturbing fan art. "I was like, 'We should just start writing to the tattoos people already have of Pennywise Krusty," executive producer Matt Selman recently told EW. "Let's go in that direction. Give the people what they want." (The winner of the show's Krusty fan-art contest, by the way, will wind up with a showcase at the end of the episode.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘The Exorcist’ reboot evades a key OG component as a horror mainstay wants to make a nightmarish return
Settle in, spooky stans — because there’s plenty of horror news to unpack on this bright and sunny day! While the hunt is definitely on for the perfect Halloween costume for this year’s array of spine-tingling parties, headlines of all shapes, sizes, and colors are detailing the hottest updates in the realm of horror. In today’s juicy roundup, the eye-opening headlines relate to a recent head-turning shun for a key component for David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist reboot. In addition, a memorable franchise veteran is hopeful that their legacy character will make their long-awaited return.
Collider
Hulu Horror Movie 'Matriarch' Drops a Suspenseful Clip Alongside Streaming Premiere
British horror film Matriarch, which premiered on Hulu today, has just released a new clip via Variety. Matriarch tells the story of an advertiser who leaves her hectic life behind to reconnect with her estranged mother but soon finds herself facing a demonic secret in her hometown. Written and directed by Ben Steiner, Matriarch stars Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience), Kate Dickie (The Northman), Franc Ashman (I Came By), and Keith David Bartlett in his film debut.
startattle.com
Soft & Quiet (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Playing out in real time, Soft & Quiet is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life of an elementary school teacher, Emily (Stefanie Estes), who organizes an inaugural club meeting of like-minded women. Startattle.com – Soft & Quiet 2022. When they all decide to move...
9to5Mac
Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star in new Apple TV+ movie Raymond and Ray
Apple TV+ today premieres its latest original film, Raymond and Ray. The comedy-drama stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as brothers Raymond and Ray, essentially given the same name by their estranged father as just one act of spite in a line of many. Upon his death, they soon learn their father’s last wish was for the brothers to dig his grave.
wrestleview.com
Veteran actress cast as Doris Von Erich in upcoming film “The Iron Claw”
According to Deadline on Thursday, actress Maura Tierney has signed on as part of the cast for “The Iron Claw.”. Tierney will play Doris, the matriarch of the Von Erich wrestling family. The Iron Claw is based on the true story of the Von Erichs, which follows the rise and fall of the family.
Comments / 0