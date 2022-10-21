ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'

Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager

Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Yardbarker

Zach Britton is a Blue Jays’ prospect to keep an eye on, plus more prospect news!

When I say the name “Zach Britton”, you may be thinking of the Yankees closer. I’m here to tell you otherwise that the Jays’ prospect, Zach Britton, is the real deal. Selected in the fifth round (and last round) of the 2020 draft, Britton has quietly become the best catching prospect in the Jays organization (if you consider Moreno graduated). Not just that, but he also played significant time in both of the corner outfields.

