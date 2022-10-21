Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Sporting News
Padres' Jurickson Profar frustrated by check swing call in NLCS Game 3: 'I didn't swing'
Did he go? Yes, says Todd Tichenor. No, says Jurickson Profar. Tichenor has the final say as the third-base umpire. His call after an appeal of a Profar checked swing turned the tide in the ninth inning of NLCS Game 3 between the Padres and Phillies on Friday. Had Tichenor...
If the Dodgers Made No Moves This Offseason, What Does the Roster Look Like?
They still have their fair share of talent.
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviews for Marlins managerial vacancy
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker interviewed with the Miami Marlins to replace Don Mattingly, who mutually agreed to part ways with the club following the 2022 season, as manager. Morosi writes that Schumaker is among the favorites to land the position. Prior to joining the coaching staff in St. Louis, Schumaker also served as the Padres' first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before being promoted to associate manager in 2020.
theScore
Profar ejected after controversial late strikeout: 'I didn't swing'
Down to their final three outs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, the San Diego Padres appeared to send the tying run to first base ... only for third base umpire Todd Tichenor to call Jurickson Profar out on a controversial swinging-strike call. Profar tossed and then...
Houston Happens – World Series bound! Astros win 4th pennant in six years
You want 'em? You got 'em. Everyone wants to play Houston in the postseason, that is until they're swept. Let's continue celebrating the Astros today on Houston Happens.
CBS News
White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
Report: Ozzie Guillen to interview for White Sox manager job
CHICAGO - There are rumors swirling about whom the Chicago White Sox will hire as their new manager. New names are popping up nearly every day, but could we possibly see a return of a manager on the South Side again?. According to a report, Ozzie Guillen will interview with...
CBS Sports
Padres All-Star closer Josh Hader not used as Phillies come back to win NLCS Game 5
The 2022 season is over for the San Diego Padres. They lost all three games in Philadelphia to drop the NLCS to the Phillies, four games to one. All-Star closer Josh Hader was not used. Hader worked his way back to being a human cheat code and struck out the...
Washington, Grifol 'among many' in White Sox manager mix
Since the White Sox began conducting their managerial search, Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are among those who have been linked to the opening. That again was the case in a new report by MLB insider Jon Heyman, who also added an interesting note on the search process.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
Texas Rangers Hire 3-Time World Series Champ Bruce Bochy as New Manager
Texas Rangers has hired 3-time world series champ Bruce Bochy has their next manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers has named 3-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the team's new manager. Bochy won three World Series with the San Francisco Giants including one over the Rangers in 2010. He has signed a three-year deal with the Rangers. Vice President & General Manager Chris released a statement saying:
Yankee fans expect changes after humiliating sweep by Astros
News 12’s Amy McGorry talked to Yankee fans this morning, and many think the a four-game AL Championship Series sweep by the Astros is surely going to cause numerous changes in the organization.
Yardbarker
Zach Britton is a Blue Jays’ prospect to keep an eye on, plus more prospect news!
When I say the name “Zach Britton”, you may be thinking of the Yankees closer. I’m here to tell you otherwise that the Jays’ prospect, Zach Britton, is the real deal. Selected in the fifth round (and last round) of the 2020 draft, Britton has quietly become the best catching prospect in the Jays organization (if you consider Moreno graduated). Not just that, but he also played significant time in both of the corner outfields.
