Tennessee State

Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle are preparing to meet in their only debate. Newsom and Dahle are scheduled to debate Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The debate will be broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. It will air again on television at 6 p.m. Sunday. Newsom is widely expected to win reelection to a second term after soundly defeating a recall attempt last year. Dahle is a little known Republican state senator whose campaign has been limited by sparse fundraising. This will likely be the only time the candidates debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
CYPRESS, TX

