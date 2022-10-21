Read full article on original website
Montana politicians pen letters criticizing Department of Defense over pharmacy policy
HELENA, Mont. - Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing penned a letter to the White House last week, criticizing the Department of Defense (DOD) for allowing a change in policy that could leave Montana veterans without an in-network pharmacy. TRICARE is the health program for the DOD, providing health...
Newsom, Dahle to meet in only debate before Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican candidate Brian Dahle are preparing to meet in their only debate. Newsom and Dahle are scheduled to debate Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The debate will be broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. It will air again on television at 6 p.m. Sunday. Newsom is widely expected to win reelection to a second term after soundly defeating a recall attempt last year. Dahle is a little known Republican state senator whose campaign has been limited by sparse fundraising. This will likely be the only time the candidates debate before the Nov. 8 general election.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston. A neighbor's doorbell camera in Cypress showed the twins seeking help Tuesday morning. That led authorities to issue an alert for their mother and her boyfriend, along with five other children. The adults, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and 27-year-old Jova Terrell, were arrested hours later in Louisiana and the other children were found safe. An affidavit says the 15-year-old malnourished twins told authorities that their mother handcuffed them and forced them to drink household cleaners. Duncan and Terrell await extradition to Texas, where they face assault charges. It wasn’t known whether either had an attorney.
Crashes being reported across Montana as winter conditions create snowy and wet roads
HELENA, Mont. - Snow has fallen in parts of the state, and since early this morning, Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 50 crashes. Winter weather conditions are expected all day Sunday, and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reminding people to not crowd plows. As of 4:10 pm,...
