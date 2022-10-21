ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
WKRG News 5

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 10)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 10! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
WALA-TV FOX10

MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking great for our Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the beach,...
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
WKRG News 5

First local screening of documentary highlighting Clotilda descendants held at Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Saturday was an extraordinary evening for the Africatown community as they celebrated a highly anticipated documentary highlighting Clotilda’s descendants. The documentary shares personal stories, as well as community history from descendants of the Clotilda. The film made its debut on Netflix on Oct. 21. However, hundreds waited to see the film at […]
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
WKRG

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
niceville.com

FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
WKRG News 5

Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
AL.com

A new restaurant on the horizon

Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
