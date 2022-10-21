Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.
FNFF Play of the Week (Week 10)
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 10! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
‘Remarkable persistence’: Mobile LGBTQ nightclub, B-Bob’s, celebrates 30th anniversary
Brand Leege will celebrate the 100th anniversary of his family’s shoe repair business this weekend by doing absolutely nothing. He wouldn’t want it any other way. “I’m going home,” said Leege, owner of the Dauphine Shoeteria. “Putting my feet up.”. But directly across the street...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Bonnie
Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
WALA-TV FOX10
Netflix releases “Descendant” documentary about Clotilda and Africatown community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A documentary that’s been three years in the making is making its debut this weekend. “Descendant” tells the story of the slave ship, Clotilda, and its direct links to the Africatown community. A special screening will be shown for the first time in Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for our Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the beach,...
Faith Time: The story of Joshua and moving forward
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua. Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood […]
First local screening of documentary highlighting Clotilda descendants held at Saenger Theatre
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Saturday was an extraordinary evening for the Africatown community as they celebrated a highly anticipated documentary highlighting Clotilda’s descendants. The documentary shares personal stories, as well as community history from descendants of the Clotilda. The film made its debut on Netflix on Oct. 21. However, hundreds waited to see the film at […]
Pensacola Interstate Fair brings back fan favorites and new additions
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Interstate fair is back until Oct. 30, with crews working year-round to bring the community fun for the whole family. “There’s about four or five of us that are out here year-round preparing, booking all these spots making sure everything is in place to make sure we put on a […]
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
WKRG
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We stay mostly quiet Monday with just a few showers possible, but that changes Tuesday as our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms are possible starting Tuesday morning, but the bulk of the storms and severe weather threat comes after lunch Tuesday. Currently, there is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in place NW of I-65 and a level 1 of 5 in place SE of I-65. The main threat Tuesday will be damaging winds, but brief isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Mobile bakery comes back stronger after COVID
In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from Covid, better than before.
niceville.com
FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds. And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience. Of course, the fair has plenty of rides -...
Homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras: Atmore Police
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers. Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass Third Degree. On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
A new restaurant on the horizon
Local investors paid $760,000 for an income-producing auto repair shop at 10160 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Colby Herrington of Herrington Realty and Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty, who handled the transaction. Decades, a new restaurant and entertainment venue has leased 8,000 square feet of space at 110 Ala....
