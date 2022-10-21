Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
MoDOT to make repairs on Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair a joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek from 8 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday. One westbound lane will be closed. Message boards will be placed to warn drivers of the closure. Traffic delays are possible...
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
krcgtv.com
Wooldridge fire burns 3,000-5,000 acres, 23 structures destroyed or damaged
WOOLDRIDGE — The natural cover fire in Wooldridge burned an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 acres of land Saturday. According to the Cooper County Fire Protection District, 23 structures were also either destroyed or heavily damaged by the fire. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital with...
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
KOMU
Crews start controlled burn in Wooldridge to prevent further spread
COOPER COUNTY - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews have started a controlled burn in Wooldridge to help prevent further fire spread. Boone County Joint Communications warned the controlled burn is producing smoke in west Boone County. It's the same area where over 3,000 acres were burned and approximately 23...
KOMU
Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity
COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contain an outside fire to a wooded area in south Columbia around 9 a.m. Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 News that firefighters have The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
KOMU
Fire behind Walmart on Grindstone Parkway still burning
COLUMBIA — Firefighters are back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia, and told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon. Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said smoke will...
KOMU
Mock crash shows importance of buckling up and putting phones down
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its annual Buckle Up Phone Down Day on Friday. MoDOT, as well as other safety groups like the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, use the day to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt. The...
O’Fallon fire crew helping with rural Missouri brush fire
The low humidity, dry air, and high winds made for dangerous fire conditions.
KOMU
Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire...
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
KOMU
Final Central Missouri Honor Flight of 2022 returns Monday
COLUMBIA - The 65th and final honor flight of this year will take place on Monday. Each flight, motorcyclists meet in Kingdom City to escort the veterans back to Columbia. Monday's event will be the first flight since a motorcycle crash this summer injured seven bikers. In response, all motorcyclists...
KOMU
Ozark man charged after fatal crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been arrested and charged after a fatal crash in Jefferson City on Saturday night. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, the crash occurred shortly before midnight at Rainbow Drive. The police department says Robert Harris, 58, was driving westbound when he crossed into...
KOMU
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
