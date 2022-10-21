Dallas Man Was Upset About Losing A Basketball Game To A Woman. Then He Killed Her, Police Say.

Cameron Hogg. Dallas Police Department; MEGA

A Dallas man who police believe murdered a woman because she beat him at basketball was arrested, Radar has learned.

Police arrested Cameron Hogg , 31, on Oct. 20 and charged him with murder. According to police, Hogg killed Asia Womack , 21, after a hard-fought basketball game at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas on Oct. 3.

The family said the two were trash talking during a pickup game at the park that Womack's team wound up winning. According to court documents, Hogg drove to another location following the game and confront Womack and wound up shooting her four times.

Hogg was arrested weeks after the incident. Womack's mother, Andrea Womack, said the two were friendly prior to that deadly day. "He’d pull up to my house, pick her up. They’d ride together, eat food together, take his phone calls, give him money in jail, and you turn around and kill her?" Andrea Womack said. "When I got that call, I was full of joy this morning. Hadn’t had joy in a while. But with him being captured, I am full of joy today."

Court documents state that Asia Womack and a friend were outside with a television to watch football after the basketball game. Asia's friend said that Hogg drove up in his truck and got out angry, according to police.

When Hogg arrived, Womack stood up ready for a confrontation. Instead, Hogg shot her twice in the chest without saying a word before shooting her two more times as she fell to the ground. The witness confirmed Hogg as the suspect in a photo lineup.

"It was senseless for him to kill his friend over a basketball game. Even over words," Andrea Womack told Fox 5 Atlanta . "Not the basketball game itself, but the words that were spoken after the game."

According to reports, Hogg has a long criminal history in Dallas County that includes robbery, family violence and aggravated assault. His latest crime leaves a family missing a loved one. "Won’t have the love. She is not here anymore. He took our joy," she said.