KCRG.com
Majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in certain cases
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa.
Rain likely this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is on the way for your Monday and based on the latest data, this will easily be the most widespread and beneficial rainfall for our area so far this month. Plan on a windy morning with highs into the 70s. Rain is still on track to arrive mainly after lunchtime and once it starts, it’ll likely settle in for the night. This system continues to carry the potential for a half-inch to one inch of rainfall for many of us. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Tomorrow, a second low pressure system may still brush southeast Iowa, but many of us will get without much additional rainfall. Plan on a cooler week overall with highs only around 50-55 starting tomorrow. As for additional rainfall, the rest of the week looks pretty dry with highs near normal. Have a great week!
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight.
Risk of fires high amid warm, dry, windy conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The risk of wildfires in eastern Iowa is unusually high, according to the National Weather Service. The agency’s office in the Quad Cities, in issuing a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Iowa, warned much of eastern Iowa of conditions that it considered “extreme” for the growth and spread of fires outdoors. A combination of existing drought, gusty winds, and warm, dry air have increased the threat until around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Iowa Department of Education releases school performance results for 2021-2022 year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Iowa Department of Education released new results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles online school accountability reporting system. According to the data, the Cedar Rapids Community School District showed positive results:. 88% (28/32) of CRCSD schools maintained or improved their accountability by...
