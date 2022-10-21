CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is on the way for your Monday and based on the latest data, this will easily be the most widespread and beneficial rainfall for our area so far this month. Plan on a windy morning with highs into the 70s. Rain is still on track to arrive mainly after lunchtime and once it starts, it’ll likely settle in for the night. This system continues to carry the potential for a half-inch to one inch of rainfall for many of us. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Tomorrow, a second low pressure system may still brush southeast Iowa, but many of us will get without much additional rainfall. Plan on a cooler week overall with highs only around 50-55 starting tomorrow. As for additional rainfall, the rest of the week looks pretty dry with highs near normal. Have a great week!

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO