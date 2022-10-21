ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hopkintonindependent.com

Recupero to play soccer at Duke

Strong academics, big-time athletics, and a top-notch soccer conference was enough to draw Sophia Recupero to Duke University for the fall of 2024, a school she said felt like the perfect fit. “I am super grateful for this opportunity,” the Hopkinton resident said. “The academics and the athletics are both...
Technician Online

DJ Burns: Big South star turned ACC Newcomer

Following a miserable 11-21 season in 2021-22, NC State men’s basketball finished last in the ACC and set the school record for most losses in a single season. To bounce back, the Wolfpack will rely on several experienced transfers. One of these is graduate forward DJ Burns, who played the past three seasons with the Winthrop Eagles. Making the short trip from Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burns is bringing experience, accolades and talent with him to Raleigh.
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22

I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm

It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes

Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
franchising.com

Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton

The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
WRAL

Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School

East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

coastalreview.org

EJ board to hold special meeting on wood pellet permit

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board has scheduled an in-person special meeting on biomass and to address questions and concerns about the Enviva plant in Ahoskie and its air quality permit renewal. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 17 in Raleigh. Enviva seeks to modify...
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
