foodsafetynews.com
23 Salmonella illnesses linked to bearded dragons
The CDC has announced that 23 people have been infected with Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb from bearded dragons. Epidemiologic and laboratory data show that contact with pet bearded dragons is making people sick in both outbreaks. Illnesses have been reported from 15 states and as of Oct. 12, 2022, 8...
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Urgent warning over deadly dog disease that's spreading across Australia amid a shortage of the vaccine that stops your pet from getting it
Dog owners are being warned about rising cases of leptospirosis as Australia faces a nationwide vaccine shortage to fight the deadly disease. Cases of Leptospirosis, a bacterial infection transmitted via rat urine and faeces that is potentially fatal to humans, have been detected in NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory in recent months.
Prevent this highly contagious stomach bug this fall
There's another virus that's typically spreads during this fall. Norovirus is a stomach bug that is highly contagious and painful. The virus can be serious and anyone can get it.
Urgent warning to parents as just 1 in 20 know signs of deadly disease
PARENTS have been urged to brush up their knowledge when it comes to deadly meningitis and septicaemia. Experts have now warned that the illness is 'more than a rash', after it was revealed just one in 20 know the key signs of the conditions. The new poll also revealed that...
Norovirus, That Icky Stomach Bug, Is Back
As COVID slowly exits the epidemiological limelight (but is still very much here to stay), outbreaks of another icky germ — norovirus — are making a comeback and returning to prepandemic numbers, according to a new CDC report. Commonly known as the stomach flu, "cruise ship virus," food...
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Medical News Today
What is the drug-resistant superbug fungus? All about Candida auris
Candida auris is a newly emerging drug-resistant fungus that has led to infections in healthcare facilities worldwide. Candida auris (C. auris) is a fungus that is resistant to common antifungal drugs. It may lead to severe infection in hospitalized people. C. auris mostly affects individuals who:. have a severe illness.
a-z-animals.com
Here Are The Reasons Your Dog Pees On Your Bed
Do you know what is worse than stepping in doggie poo? Getting into bed with a wet puddle your dog left for you. Not only do you have to change clothes but you have to clean the sheets and the mattress. That adds a lot of work if you have had a long day already. Everyone agrees that dogs should only use the bathroom outside. Dogs haven’t 100% decided to do so because they can’t talk.
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
BBC
Urgent recall of contaminated antibiotic powder
Some batches of an antibiotic medicine called teicoplanin (brand name Targocid) are being urgently recalled in the UK because of possible contamination. The two affected batches are labelled 0J25D1 and 0J25D2, say safety experts. Patients and prescribers are being asked to check packs and stop using the medicine if it...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Norway: Smoked salmon suspected as source of listeriosis outbreak
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has discovered an outbreak caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. So far, infection has been detected in four people. The samples were taken between February and August this year (2022). The four people are aged 50 – 90, two women and two men, and they live in Nordland, Trøndelag, Oslo and Viken. All have been hospitalized.
a-z-animals.com
Are Chinchillas Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained
Are Chinchillas Nocturnal Or Diurnal? Their Sleep Behavior Explained. Animal lovers are particularly fond of keeping chinchillas as pets because they are soft, cute, and cuddly. Chinchillas are wild animals native to the Andes Mountains in South America. These mammals have thick fur and have been extensively hunted for their pelts and, in many cases, still are. Besides this background, chinchillas sleep for over half the day and wake up to feed before returning to sleep. But are chinchillas nocturnal or diurnal? Or something else? We explore their sleep behavior and reveal whether chinchillas are nocturnal or diurnal.
a-z-animals.com
Moose Spirit Animal Symbolism & Meaning
What does it mean if you keep seeing moose in your dreams or waking life?. Moose embody wisdom and strength. They have the largest antlers of all the deer species and can swim long distances. Sometimes they go as far as 10 miles in search of food. If the moose is appearing in your life, there could be a special message for you.
Medical News Today
What to know about pregnancy and hay fever
Pregnancy does not cause hay fever. Though it can develop during pregnancy, it is more likely a person experiencing nasal symptoms during pregnancy has pregnancy rhinitis. People often go into pregnancy with a known allergy, such as hay fever. Their pregnancy may reduce their symptoms, worsen them, or have no effect.
What Causes Scalp Folliculitis?
Knowing the causes of scalp folliculitis will help you manage the condition. A visit to your dermatologist is also needed to receive an accurate diagnosis.
