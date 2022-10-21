Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
KCRG.com
Majority of Iowans want abortions to be legal in certain cases
Volunteering at any age can be a great way to gain different perspectives, and better understand those around you. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated: 4 hours ago. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With...
Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa
(Des Moines) Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows significant changes over the past two weeks. Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the previous week Iowa had full coverage of abnormally dry to D3 drought conditions across the state. Glisan says there is good news on the horizon. Glisan...
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
Sioux City Journal
Meet the Democratic candidate for governor: Deidre DeJear; Des Moines businesswoman trying to upset GOP incumbent
NORTHWOOD — They like Deidre DeJear, two women say at separate political events, held 120 miles apart on the same autumn afternoon in rural Iowa. They think DeJear is a great candidate. They think she would make a great governor. They just wish more people could hear her speak.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Southwest Iowa is under Wind Advisory this Afternoon and Tonight
(Des Moines) Button-down the hatch’s high winds could be an issue in southwest Iowa today. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for southwest and west central Iowa today from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday. Forecasters are calling for gusty winds of 25-to-30 and as high...
KCRG.com
Iowa unemployment falls for first time in 6 months
One-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $6,500 for two counts of criminal contempt of Congress. Linn County Master Gardener Karie Pohl joins us to talk about fall cleanup and preparing for winter. This...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCRG.com
Risk of fires high amid warm, dry, windy conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The risk of wildfires in eastern Iowa is unusually high, according to the National Weather Service. The agency’s office in the Quad Cities, in issuing a Red Flag Warning for much of eastern Iowa, warned much of eastern Iowa of conditions that it considered “extreme” for the growth and spread of fires outdoors. A combination of existing drought, gusty winds, and warm, dry air have increased the threat until around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
KCRG.com
Rain likely this afternoon and evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is on the way for your Monday and based on the latest data, this will easily be the most widespread and beneficial rainfall for our area so far this month. Plan on a windy morning with highs into the 70s. Rain is still on track to arrive mainly after lunchtime and once it starts, it’ll likely settle in for the night. This system continues to carry the potential for a half-inch to one inch of rainfall for many of us. Isolated higher amounts are possible. Tomorrow, a second low pressure system may still brush southeast Iowa, but many of us will get without much additional rainfall. Plan on a cooler week overall with highs only around 50-55 starting tomorrow. As for additional rainfall, the rest of the week looks pretty dry with highs near normal. Have a great week!
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCRG.com
Former bank vice president from Iowa sentenced to federal prison
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former bank vice president and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank for whom he worked was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday. 59-year-old Bradley Schlotfeldt pled guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. Court records...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Voters Will Decide If A Gun-Related Amendment Is Added To Iowa’s Constitution
Statewide, Iowa — Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: DNR Begins Trout Stocking
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources fall trout stocking is underway. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to...
capitalbnews.org
Meet Deidre DeJear, the Black Woman Hoping to Become Iowa’s Next Governor
In 2018, she became the first Black person nominated by a major party for a statewide office in Iowa when she campaigned for secretary of state. Now, she’s Iowa’s first Black nominee for governor, hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in a historic midterm election on Nov. 8. DeJear is one of five Black women running to become the country’s first Black female governor.
KCRG.com
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
Comments / 0