ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Gigantic Rhinos Sneak Up and Startle Sleeping Lions

Watch Two Gigantic Rhinos Sneak Up and Startle Sleeping Lions. Lions may be the kings of the jungle, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t get startled. In this video, two rhinos sneak up on pair of snoozing lions. Sneaking up may not be the best description, however,...
MARYLAND STATE
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Outsider.com

Buffalo Gores, Kills Hunter Moments After Being Shot

In a savage moment caught on video, a buffalo brutally avenges itself as it charges and gores the hunter who shot it. The violence caught on tape and shared by The Sun has left the internet shocked. It shows the injured animal charging at the hunter who just shot it.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy