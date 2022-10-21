Read full article on original website
Fans boo Canucks and throw jerseys on the ice in home opener loss
You couldn’t write a worse start to the Vancouver Canucks’ 2022-23 season if you tried. After going 0-3-1 on their season-opening road trip, the Canucks returned home for their home opener against the Buffalo Sabres. After coming out of the gate seemingly somewhat strong, the Canucks fell apart...
Red Wings off to blazing start not seen in a decade
The Detroit Red Wings must have felt deja vu entering the third period on Sunday. They held a 3-1 lead over the Anaheim Ducks, much like they did over the Chicago Blackhawks 48 hours earlier. The Red Wings blew their 3-1 lead to the Blackhawks, losing 4-3 in overtime. However,...
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks
Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Domi, Mrázek, Stalock, Richardson
This edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors highlights storylines far more appealing than what the Chicago Blackhawks chose to release as their Reverse Retro 2.0, with the club looking to continue riding the surprising momentum gained through a solid start to the season. Domi Becoming a Dominant Blackhawk. One of...
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Bruins could be looking at a right-handed defenseman and not Jakob Chychrun. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Called around to see if the Boston Bruins could have some interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun if the price was right.
