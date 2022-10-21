Joe Maddon: “Analytics Receives Way Too Much Credit In Baseball”
Dan Patrick: “What role did analytics play in you getting fired?”
Joe Maddon: “That’s the thing, I’m really into this stuff! I’m into the information, I love it, I was pretty much at the forefront of it becoming popular in the game...the problem I have is, is the way it’s being brought into the clubhouse itself. The word I use is ‘interfering’, it gets way too much credit for what happens on the baseball field.”
Joe Maddon joins The Dan Patrick Show to talk about his book & podcast, why he thinks they may alter his opportunity at getting another job, his thoughts on Altuve’s slump and Aaron Judge’s season, whether or not the Angels thought about trading Mike Trout, and more!
