ESPN

Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes

For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
Yardbarker

Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters

It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
BBC

The racism row engulfing Australian netball

Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
tennisuptodate.com

Draw 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel including Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka and Murray-Korda

The 2021 Swiss Indoors will be the 51st edition of the event with Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed and a packed field. It's a Basel event without Roger Federer as the Swiss maestro recently retired and that's something we will need time getting used to. He pretty much never missed this event and but the top-ranked player in the world will still play here.
wtatennis.com

Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Stockholm Semifinal Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Only four men remain at the ATP Stockholm Open and the quality of tennis has not disappointed this week. We expect more of the same in two close matchups on Saturday. Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas remains unbeaten in these parts but faces a tricky opponent in Emil Ruusuvuori. While Alex De Minaur will look to topple the high-flying Holger Rune. Who will reach the championship match?
The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
BBC

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe

A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
