ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
tennismajors.com
Alcaraz to face Draper in stacked Basel draw; Murray v Safiullin after Korda withdrawal
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will need to hit the ground running on his return to action this week in Basel after he was drawn to face in-form Briton Jack Draper, one of several mouthwatering first-round matches for the Swiss Indoors. The US Open champion, beaten in the first round...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev officially ends his 2022 season; withdraws from Paris Masters
It's confirmed that Alexander Zverev won't play any more tennis in 2022 as the German withdrew from the last event of the year - Paris Masters. Alexander Zverev only recently disclosed that he had recently experienced a setback due to bone edema, which could prevent him from playing for up to a year. The German hasn't played since suffering a major ankle injury during his titanic match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of Roland Garros in June.
BBC
The racism row engulfing Australian netball
Next week, for the first time in more than two decades, an Aboriginal player is due to line up for Australia's national netball team - the Diamonds. It's a historic occasion and a remarkable personal achievement for Donnell Wallam, who only began playing the sport professionally about a year ago.
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Swiatek holds firm at the top as Pegula and Gauff make Top 4 debuts
Poland’s Iga Swiatek held firm to the No 1 spot on the WTA Tour, beginning her 29th week at the top of the world rankings. The 21-year-old has a lead of 5,780 points over her closest challenger – Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, who sits at No 2. Weeks...
ATP roundup: Holger Rune stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas in Stockholm
No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark rolled over top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win
BBC
Guadalajara Open: Jessica Pegula wins first WTA 1,000 title with victory over Maria Sakkari
Jessica Pegula won her first WTA 1,000 title with a straight-sets victory over Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open. American Pegula needed just 70 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-3 win over her Greek opponent, and as a result rises to number three in the world rankings. The 28-year-old...
ESPN
Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources
Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
tennisuptodate.com
Draw 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel including Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka and Murray-Korda
The 2021 Swiss Indoors will be the 51st edition of the event with Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed and a packed field. It's a Basel event without Roger Federer as the Swiss maestro recently retired and that's something we will need time getting used to. He pretty much never missed this event and but the top-ranked player in the world will still play here.
wtatennis.com
Azarenka outlasts Gauff, will face Pegula in Guadalajara semifinals
Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka outlasted No.5 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open Akron on Friday, winning 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 to reach her first semifinal of the season. Entering Friday's quarterfinals, Azarenka was one of just two players left in the field (Sloane Stephens) to have...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Stockholm Semifinal Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Only four men remain at the ATP Stockholm Open and the quality of tennis has not disappointed this week. We expect more of the same in two close matchups on Saturday. Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas remains unbeaten in these parts but faces a tricky opponent in Emil Ruusuvuori. While Alex De Minaur will look to topple the high-flying Holger Rune. Who will reach the championship match?
Yardbarker
Zverev and Medvedev first two players announced for prominent event in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are the first two players that were announced for the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that will take place from December 8th until 10th in Saudi Arabia. The event will be played in a special arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah and $3...
Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’
Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
French state says will support any initiative that boosts Renault's alliance with Nissan
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The French state will support any initiative aimed at boosting Renault's (RENA.PA) partnership with Japan's Nissan (7201.T), the head of the French state shareholding agency said on Friday.
BBC
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe
A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Pegula wins biggest title of career
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, won the biggest title of her career on Sunday at the Guadalajara Open – her first WTA 1000 Series title. Pegula defeated fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 10 minutes at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in the late match on Sunday, hours after Sakkari won her rain-delayed semi-final on Sunday morning 7-5, 6-4 over Czech Marie Bouzkova.
European roundup: Osimhen’s stunner seals victory for leaders Napoli at Roma
Napoli’s seemingly unstoppable winning streak continued when Victor Osimhen’s late strike secured a 1-0 win at Roma in Serie A, giving them 11 straight victories in all competitions. In front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, both sides were evenly matched in a largely uneventful first...
tennismajors.com
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
