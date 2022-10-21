Read full article on original website
Chatham County voters head to polls for weekend early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County voters took advantage of weekend early voting on Saturday, waiting in line at the Board of Election Headquarters and Savannah Civic Center to cast their ballots. “Because Election Day isn’t a federal holiday yet, I’m going to be busy on that actual day so I’ve got to get it […]
Forsyth Park Costume Crawl Fundraiser
The Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School (CEMCS) is hosting a costume contest with thousands of dollars worth of cash prizes on Sunday, October 30 at Forsyth Park. Anybody is invited to take place in this first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl contest which will have eight different categories, all with cash prizes.
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Savannah Thursday now corrected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Georgia bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center. “That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”. It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah...
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Remaining Savannah Mall businesses have yet to hear from new ownership following $8M sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With 469,000 sq. ft. and more than 40 acres, the Savannah Mall was once home to a number a bustling storefront. Now, with less than a dozen stores remaining, those remaining businesses face an uncertain future. “At this point and time we have not heard anything from the new owners, at […]
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
