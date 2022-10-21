ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

thegeorgeanne.com

Forsyth Park Costume Crawl Fundraiser

The Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School (CEMCS) is hosting a costume contest with thousands of dollars worth of cash prizes on Sunday, October 30 at Forsyth Park. Anybody is invited to take place in this first-ever Forsyth Park Costume Crawl contest which will have eight different categories, all with cash prizes.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
STATESBORO, GA
WMBF

Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

