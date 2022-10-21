Must Read: How Fashion Brands Are Investing in Diwali, Neutrogena and Chloe X Halle Collaborate With Howard University

Read full article on original website
FASHION Magazine |
Saie Beauty and Reformation Drop a Beauty Collab + More Beauty News
Plus, Amsterdam-based fragrance house Abel has a new all-natural soothing spritz. Saie Beauty and Reformation have created the perfect rosy highlighter. Sustainable fashion label Reformation, the L.A.-based brand that’s carbon-neutral and creates its designs with dead stock and eco fabrics, has partnered with clean makeup brand Saie (think recyclable packaging, clean formulas, and Climate Neutral, Carbon Neutral Club, and Leaping Bunny certifications) to launch the High Glow Liquid Highlighter, a first-of-its-kind partnership for both labels. Available in one signature shade, Ref Rose, the warm-toned rosy liquid is a hybrid between Saie’s fan-favourite Glowy Super Gel and Dew Blush. What’s more, the collaboration was developed to coordinate with Reformation’s holiday collection of silky pieces in a similar rose-gold palette.
Sustainable Fashion Fave Reformation Is Branching Out With Its Newest Collab
Though Reformation clothing is expensive, the brand's cool girl look remains ever popular. Its the go-to of every off-duty model, with Kendall Jenner spotted rocking Reformation jeans and Hailey Bieber posting pics in one of the brand's signature strappy dresses (via Vogue). It's obvious that Reformation has both star power and sustainability to its name, a key combination for consumers who are becoming more aware of the impact of fast fashion and the waste it produces.
FASHION Magazine |
Six Designers Receive the Amazon Designer Spotlight + More Fashion News
Including how one brand is turning carbon emissions into functional shoes. Amazon Canada brings back the Amazon Designer Spotlight. Amazon Canada’s exclusive online fashion series, the Amazon Designer Spotlight, is back to celebrate another six Canadian designers. Each one’s personal and professional story is wrapped up into two-minute shorts, which are airing on Amazon Canada’s Instagram account. Featured is Mic. Carter of L’Uomo Strano, Hilary MacMillan, Entin Gartini, Matteo Valmora of Valmora, Yulee Harris of Hunter & Trove and Dusty LeGrande of Mobilize Waskawewin. What’s more, the homegrown designers will each receive a $25,000 grant as well as a shop spotlight on amazon.ca.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2023
A warm breeze from the east blew through this ethereal collection, with models practically floating down the runway of Giorgio Armani’s basement theater in his via Borgonuovo palazzo. The invitation to the show, with its gold-embossed bamboo poles, was a giveaway: this collection was all about sunny climes —...
EXCLUSIVE: La Bouche Rouge and Gianvito Rossi Team on Upcycled Capsule
HEAD TO TOE: French eco-luxury beauty brand La Bouche Rouge and Italian luxury footwear specialist Gianvito Rossi are teaming up on a limited-edition capsule launching Wednesday. La Bouche Rouge’s refillable lipstick cases will be available in dusky pink and silver leather, using offcuts from Gianvito Rossi’s permanent collection of leather...
thezoereport.com
Meet Jasmine Ataullah, A Jewelry Designer Redefining Heirlooms
Jewelry designer Jasmine Ataullah has been steadily building her line with a unique South Asian design sensibility and point of view for seven years. Her amuletic pieces, which evoke a sense of Eastern regency and opulence, nostalgically reference the ornaments of Islamic art: think ornately carved rings (best worn in stacks) and hoop earrings adorned with precious gemstones. They’re pieces you want to put on immediately and wear with your everyday wardrobe, but they still have the air of precious heirlooms.
Carrie Johnson, who champions sustainable style by renting dresses, including her wedding gown, is 'considering launching a Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop-style eco-friendly lifestyle brand'
Carrie Johnson may be considering launching her own lifestyle brand offering sustainable, organic products. According to the Evening Standard, the 34-year-old wife of former PM Boris Johnson could create a line aimed at 'young fashion-conscious women and children', according to the Evening Standard. The mother-of-two is known for her efforts...
thezoereport.com
Gen Z’s Favorite Bag Is Actually The Best, First Handbag Investment You Could Make
If you’re in the market for a new handbag but can’t decide which one to invest in, worry not. The beauty of today’s age is that companies are ruled by the data they gather to better understand their customers. How that’s mutually beneficial to the individual buyer is that this data, when it’s shared, serves as an indicator of what was favored, what (still) is favored, and what will be in the future — all important factors to consider when shopping. Rebag’s 2022 resale report does just that by providing shoppers with a list of entry-level designer bags one should invest in for 2023 — all are around or under the $3,000 mark.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
New Streetwear Label Maison Menace Launches Its FW22 Collection
With a slew of new fashion entries vying for a spot amongst the already established realm of streetwear brands, upcoming label Maison Menace is doing its best to make its presence felt for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Launching his new collection and visual imagery for the brand, Creative Director Sul...
Gigi Hadid Goes Chicly Vintage in Fall Colors with Blazer, Trousers & Loafers for Vogue’s ‘Forces Of Fashion’
Gigi Hadid looked like she was ready for fall while attending Vogue’s “Forces Of Fashion” event in New York today. The model styled layers upon layers, shrugging on oversized outerwear and unique oxfords. Hadid bundled up, styling a dark green and tan jacket overtop a checkered collared button-up. On bottom, she wore green high-waisted trousers with a bell bottom hem that offered the ensemble a sort of 70s vibe. Looking dapper, the Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador fastened a white striped tie to her neck, the star topping her look off with a tan jacket. Further accessorizing, Hadid sported chunky black sunglasses with...
Gayle King Bursts with Color in Striped Dress & Navy Pumps for Variety’s New York Party
Gayle King continues to showcase her spirited style. The “CBS Mornings” anchor attended Variety’s New York Party at American Bar yesterday night. The event, held at the American Bar, recognized Brendan Fraser and Darren Aronofsky for their acclaimed film “The Whale.”. For the soiree, King opted...
Hypebae
Dior's Latest Boot Is for the Cottagecore Baddies
Under the creative directorship of Kim Jones, Dior has positioned itself as one of the most tapped in luxury brands in the sneaker space. Dior’s women’s footwear hasn’t been without success, from the extremely popular Dway slides and “Vibe” sneaker silhouettes. The latest buzz-worthy offering...
Walmart Moves Upscale With Launch of New Intimate Apparel Brand
Noting that the intimates industry is undergoing a transformation, Walmart has rebuilt and refreshed its sleepwear and intimates line with a new focus on inclusivity, body positivity, comfort and contemporary styling. The new Joyspun line — which was launched Monday (Oct. 24) in stores and online — replaces the retailer’s...
Shari Ginyard’s Brand BridgeParker Bags Takes Craftsmanship And Innovation To The Next Level
You'll want to add this brand to your collection of Black-owned handbags.
furninfo.com
Universal Debuts Newstalgia Collection at High Point Market
Classics come modern with Universal Furniture’s Newstalgia collection, debuting at this fall’s High Point Furniture Market. With updated styles for today that have origins in yesteryear, Newstalgia brings timeless silhouettes up to date with clean architectural elements and fresh finishes. Designed to feel fresh yet familiar, the full...
Sebastian Manes Steps Down from Selfridges, Heads to Chrome Hearts
LONDON — There are more changes afoot at Selfridges, which was sold to Central Group and Signa Holding in a deal that closed in August. WWD has learned that Sebastian Manes is leaving his role as buying and merchandising director for women’s, kids and accessories. Manes, who joined...
voguebusiness.com
Unboxing fashion’s now and next
This article was sponsored by Google. A human-first approach to innovation in the luxury sector is needed. Data and insights show that consumer mindsets and behaviours are shifting, particularly as ethical and environmental issues are front-of-mind. As a response, Vogue Business, in association with Google, has created a white paper,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk Low “Halloween” Coming Soon: Photos
Nike is back with some Halloween-themed sneakers. Halloween is in just 11 days from now which means the sneakers brands are ready to come through with some spooky sneaker creations. Nike is always one of the brands engaged in this practice, and recently, they came through with a shock-drop for the Nike Dunk Low, pictured below.
