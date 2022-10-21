Read full article on original website
Related
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
police1.com
La. sheriff prevails in suit over captain fired for living with felon
ST. TAMMANY, La. — A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office captain who sued over a policy that forced him to choose his girlfriend or his job has lost a second round in a legal challenge of his firing. Calvin Lewis sued the Sheriff's Office, claiming a department policy...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Interstate on-ramp closure expected Sunday evening into Monday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State transportation leaders say the closure of an interstate on-ramp will impact drivers late Sunday, Oct. 23, into early Monday, Oct. 24. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the on-ramp from College Drive to I-10 East will be shut down from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday
A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck
Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk
There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
NOLA.com
It's Halloween week in St. Tammany
Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
WWL-TV
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide
NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is adding nurses to its child welfare ranks as agency faces calls for reform
Amid a raging opioid epidemic and mounting investigations into child abuse and neglect in Louisiana, state officials announced Thursday that they plan to hire 50 nurses to help make home visits to families whose infants were exposed to substances in utero. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner...
wbrz.com
One dead, another wounded in St. Helena Parish shooting
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office sad the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Calmes Road shortly before 4 p.m. No details about the victims or the suspect have been...
“They will forever be in our hearts,” 46 years since the George Prince Ferry disaster
On October 20, 1976, 77 lives were lost after a crash on the Mississippi River.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
WDSU
Louisana lawmakers are fighting to keep telemedicine an option for medical marijuana patients
BATON ROUGE, La. — Across Louisiana, the medical marijuana industry is booming. However, some groups are against using telemedicine to write recommendations, putting doctors and patients in a bad spot. Dr. Julie Johnson says she has written thousands of recommendations and that over 40,000 people in total have received...
Comments / 0