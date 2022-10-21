ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck

Louisiana Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 90 After Colliding with Mack Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on October 20, 2022, soon before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Raceland, Louisiana. Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, died in the crash.
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk

There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

It's Halloween week in St. Tammany

Oct. 28: "Rocky Horror" will be presented Oct. 28 & 29 at the Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. See sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire on a stormy night, discover the eerie mansion of a mad scientist transvestite, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $33. For tickets without online fees, text (985) 285-6666 or buy online at eventbrite.com See more at cuttingedgetheater.com.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
LOUISIANA STATE

