The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry support Will Smith at private screening of his new film 'Emancipation'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and Corey Smyth watched the American Civil War movie which Apple previously held due to Smith's controversial Oscars slap.
Matthew Perry Broke Up With Julia Roberts Out of Fear He’d ‘Never Be Enough’
Getting candid about the past. Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason he decided to end his relationship with Julia Roberts following her 1996 cameo on Friends. “Julia had been offered the post-Super Bowl episode in season 2 and she would only do the show if she could be in my story line,” the 17 Again star, 53, wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, according to an excerpt published by the U.K. paper The Times on Saturday, October 22. “Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my story line. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her.”
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' actor, dies in car crash at age 67
Leslie Jordan, the comedic actor from Will & Grace,Murphy Brown and Call Me Kat, has died at age 67. His spokesperson confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the rep says in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Hollywood talent agency CAA cuts ties with Kanye West after antisemitic tirade
11:22 a.m. Oct. 24, 2022: An earlier version of this article said Adidas ended its relationship with Ye. The company said it is under review. The fallout facing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has continued to grow as one of Hollywood's biggest agencies has stopped representing him. CAA...
Warner Bros. Discovery to spend more than $1 billion downsizing
Warner Bros. Discovery reports that it will incur up to $1.5 billion in costs to shrink the company, cancel programming and provide severance packages to laid-off workers, among other expenses. In a Securities & Exchange Commission filing Monday, the company warned that "the estimated cash expenditures from the organization restructuring,...
'America's Got Talent' finalist and Tyler Perry player Zuri Craig dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a former "America's Got Talent" finalist who worked on multiple Tyler Perry productions, died Friday at age 44, his family announced Sunday. In a statement shared on social media by Craig's longtime singing partner, Jeffery Lewis, and others, the musician's family remembered him as a "beloved son, brother and friend."
Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren't representing Kanye West anymore
4:04 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022: An earlier version of this article said Adidas ended its relationship with West. The company said it is under review. No billable hours here: Johnny Depp's defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez is not representing Kanye West after all. On Friday, TMZ reported that West had...
