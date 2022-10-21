Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Nationally ranked Bearden ends D-B's season in sectionals
KNOXVILLE — Bearden showed its powerhouse stuff in Saturday’s TSSAA Class AAA sectional girls soccer action, knocking off visiting Dobyns-Bennett 8-0 to secure a state tournament berth. A quick succession of goals enabled the Lady Bulldogs, ranked first in the United Soccer Coaches national poll, to gain a...
Kingsport Times-News
Titans complete second straight series sweep of Colts
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans are so banged up that even quarterback Ryan Tannehill now is in a walking boot. But the Titans have won four straight after an 0-2 start, showing a toughness that could be what matters most in the AFC South they’ve won each of the past two seasons.
Comments / 0